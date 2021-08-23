Scottish design project makes AJ Architecture Awards shortlist

Calton Hill City Observatory in Scotland’s capital has been nominated for an AJ Architecture Award this week. The design by HarrisonStevens, the Edinburgh-based Landscape Architects and Urban Designers, Calton Hill City Observatory has been nominated in the Landscape and Public Realm category in the annual awards.

Situated within a World Heritage Site, The Calton Hill Project design integrates the existing listed buildings into a collective, external environment to create a unique user experience.

MARTIN STEVENS

Martin Stevens, Co-Founder and Managing Director, HarrisonStevens, said, “We are delighted that Calton Hill has been shortlisted. It recognises the work on this challenging project to create a sense of place that encompasses both city views and microclimatic and ecological factors within the physical and historic context of Edinburgh and Scotland.

“The planting palette is designed to be extremely low maintenance and has a high biodiversity value and utilises species which are native and that one might readily find on adjacent Arthur’s Seat or within a similar Scottish landscape. Careful consideration was given to providing unity from the inside to the outside spaces, highlighting an opportunity for outdoor exhibition and performance space and drawing visitors through the heritage and contemporary spaces of the site.”

The AJ Architecture Awards recognise excellence in UK architecture across a range of categories, from School & Housing Projects to Landscape and Public Realm, and the winners will be revealed during a celebratory event on 17 November 2021.