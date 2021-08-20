SIG Awarded Green Economy Mark by the London Stock Exchange

The classification, first introduced in 2019, highlights companies and investment funds listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market or on AIM that are driving the global green economy. To qualify for the Green Economy Mark, an issuer must generate 50% or more of its total annual revenues from products and services that contribute to the global green economy.

The underlying methodology is the Green Revenues taxonomy developed by FTSE Russell as part of the FTSE Environmental Markets Classification System. It identifies industrial sectors and subsectors that are contributors to a greener, more sustainable economy such as climate change mitigation and adaptation, water, resource extraction, pollution and sustainable agriculture.

SIG is committed to creating long term sustainable value for our stakeholders. To achieve this goal, we have aligned our operations with the Sustainable Development Goals, providing us with a framework to map against, created by the United Nations (UN). This framework provides a blueprint to achieving a better and more sustainable future for all.

Our key focus areas in support of a greener, more sustainable economy are climate action, responsible consumption and production and Industry, innovation and infrastructure.

We set our environmental objectives from our Low Carbon Sustainability policy, which aims to reduce our consumption of fuel, energy, water and waste, thus reducing our environmental impact. Where possible in the organisation, we focus on responsible consumption, aiming for high levels of recycling across our business, and our Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle policy supports our approach. In addition, our aim is to support industry, innovation and infrastructure through our position as leading supplier of specialist building materials, enabling organisations to complete infrastructure projects that have a positive impact upon the society it is created within.

Steve Francis, CEO, commented:

“SIG plays an important part in a critical industry. Our mission is to enable modern, sustainable and safe living and working environments in the communities in which we operate, and we fully recognise and commit to our responsibilities in driving efficient, sustainable operations both within the business, and in the industry.

We are delighted to be recognised under this initiative by the London Stock Exchange and welcome the opportunity to input into a sustainable economy. We look forward to making further progress on our sustainability activities, such as the reduction of our carbon footprint and more robust waste segregation policies by better understanding the whole supply and disposal chain, and we will continue to focus on driving improvements for a more sustainable future.”