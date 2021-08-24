Six construction careers in high demand

While the Covid-19 pandemic has caused challenges for many industries, it is also true that there has never been a higher demand for construction. New developments, properties, and commercial buildings are being scheduled for creation constantly, meaning that the construction industry needs an influx of skilled workers.

The fact is that many roles in construction are in huge demand. Some of this is down to a lack of qualified professionals, while for others it may simply be that the workforce generally is unaware of the need for more staff taking on these roles. Here we take a look at six construction careers that are in high demand.

1. Plumbers

All buildings need plumbing systems and getting this work carried out effectively is a hugely important aspect of a successful construction. The average wage for a plumber in the UK is over £35,000 – well above the national average. And those who get a reputation for skilled work during construction projects can command far more.

Of course it is important to note that you will need the right qualifications and experience. Indeed, many plumbers tend to prefer work in residential properties so this role might not be perfect for you, even if you are a fully qualified plumber.

2. Electricians

Like plumbers, electricians are generally in high demand, so perhaps it is not a surprise that more are needed for construction projects too. Once again, becoming an electrician takes a great deal of training as well as working experience – understandably, there are also a large number of potential career paths for electricians.

So many systems across a building rely on electricity that this is an absolutely enormous job and one that it is necessary to get exactly right. Due to this responsibility, electricians on construction sites demand high salaries.

3. HGV drivers

It is worth remembering that not all construction careers mean that you have to work at a construction site. A great deal of key work relating to construction projects actually happens well away from the sites, while others like HGV drivers only spend a short amount of time there. Effective and efficient logistics are essential, and there have been falling numbers of skilled and qualified drivers.

Recent years have seen a renewed focus on training HGV drivers taking into account the changing needs of the industry and the opportunities surrounding working with the construction sector. It is hoped that this will start to bring in those with the required skills and moving good to and from sites efficiently and effectively is a huge hurden on sites.

4. Construction managers

Another great example of those who may not spend all of their time at a construction site, but play an absolutely vital role is that of construction project managers. Great project managers are needed for a huge range of responsibilities in the smooth running of a project, and experienced, skilled managers are in high demand.

The skills required of construction managers are actually transferable from a range of other industries, which could indicate the demand could potentially be filled by those looking for a change of scenery. The work typically involves everything from the hiring of workers and securing of permits to resolving site issues and tracking productivity.

5. Carpenters

Carpenters are essential workers on construction projects. Responsible for creating the frame work for much of the building they take a role in the construction of the most crucial elements of building infrastructure: floors, ceilings, windows, doors and more.

Carpenters on construction sites need to have the ability to work closely with other members of the team when bringing the project together. Experienced and skilled carpenters earn well too with a possible salary of around £40,000 at the top end of the profession.

6. Civil engineers

Sometimes overlooked for their importance in a construction project, civil engineers are tasked with some of the most laborious and challenging jobs on the site. Civil engineers are qualified professionals who take on the projects relating to civil works around the site – this might involve alterations to roads, bridges and anything else used by the general public.

Final thoughts

A number of roles across the construction sector need more professionals to fill vacancies. With changes to the employment market due to the pandemic it may be the case that many workers who didn’t realise that they could be a part of the industry could find their dream job.

