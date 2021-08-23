Solar Energy Scotland welcomes the inclusion of solar into the Scottish Governments and Scottish Green parties’ draft policy programme, as announced earlier today.

The document outlines the joint commitment from both parties to confront some of the greatest challenges faced in Scotland to date, responding to the climate emergency, supporting economic recovery and strengthening a green and fair recovery from the global pandemic.

Solar Energy UK Chief Executive Chris Hewett said: “Scotland has a more ambitious target on net-zero than the rest of the UK, so we are looking forward to working closely with the new government to ensure solar energy can play a full part in the race to cut carbon emissions. The opportunities are huge, from a new generation of solar parks, to co-location with wind farms, large rooftop schemes and using onsite solar to decarbonise heat and transport.”

Solar Energy Scotland Chair Thomas McMillan said: “The solar energy industry in Scotland welcomes the clear recognition in the cooperation agreement of the important role solar can play in Scotland’s drive to meet our 2030 climate obligations. As the cheapest, most readily deployable renewable technology, with substantial benefits for the economy and helping to tackle fuel poverty, it is time for the sector to be allowed to grow and flourish. Scotland’s solar opportunities could see deployment increase 15-fold by 2030, and this would deliver a solar sector in Scotland proportional to what is being achieved elsewhere in the UK.”

Solar Energy Scotland is calling on Government to set a minimum solar deployment target of 4GW by 2030, with an ambitious Government delivering as much as 6GW over the next decade.