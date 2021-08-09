Stephen George + Partners wins planning approval for sixth phase of new homes at Copcut Rise, Droitwich

Stephen George + Partners LLP (SGP) has won planning approval for the latest phase of 59 new homes at William Davis Homes’ Copcut Rise development in Droitwich, Worcestershire. This will be the sixth phase of this ongoing scheme, with the 1.55 hectare site containing a mix of terraced semi-detached and detached, two-, three- and four- bedroom houses, 39% of which will be affordable homes.

Explains Peter Brown, Studio Director at SGP: “SGP has been working with William Davis at Copcut Rise since 2012, and we are delighted to see the latest phase of this popular development win planning approval. Our designs are complementary to the scheme as a whole and develops the vision of the existing masterplan. When complete, it will contain just under 700 houses, with just over 600 already built. The variety of housing types will appeal to a wide range of local people, with the social housing element integrated seamlessly.”

SGP chose materials and architectural details that extend the themes already established in previous phases. The design uses warm brick colours and crisp render, and details such as porches and gablettes to articulate the street scene.

The homes generally face outwards, so careful consideration has been given to establishing active and passive frontages, as well as defined vistas and views which create a sense of openness without overlooking existing homes. Strong and well-defined building lines are opened up by adding soft landscaping, punctuated by trees and feature planting. Black metal railings and low-level hedges, create a layering effect which draws the eye gradually into the scene.

Stephen Rush for William Davis Homes, said: “This is an important development where houses are in great demand. As with all our sites, the quality of design and construction really matters to us. That’s why we greatly value our partnership with SGP. We look forward to starting work on the new phase in due course.”