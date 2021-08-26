Taggart Homes Unveils Plans for UK Expansion

Property developer, Taggart Homes, has revealed plans for a number of new schemes across the UK, as well as its intention to acquire a home building company and new land for development to grow the Taggart brand.

Since launching in the UK back in 2018 Taggart Homes has worked on acquiring and developing multiple housing schemes across the Midlands and South of England, and plans for 11 new sites have been announced in these locations, which once complete will bring 400 quality new-build family homes to the two regions.

Taggart Homes is currently working on new developments in Annesley and Retford in Nottinghamshire, and Carterton in Oxfordshire, and its new sites include schemes in Great Dalby and Somerby in Leicestershire, Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, Huntington in Staffordshire, and South Kesteven in Lincolnshire.

The Irish founded company has recently confirmed a number of deals for design and build social housing alongside its current live developments and has also announced its intention to acquire land for sale in the Midlands and South, with scope to deliver new housing schemes in these specific areas.

CEO Michael Taggart says that they are also wanting to acquire existing UK house building companies, to merge into and grow the Taggart Homes brand – which is testament to the developer’s continue long-term investment in establishing itself and building quality housing in the UK.

“We are delivering a number of high-quality housing developments in these prime locations and quality is our USP. Home to many major employers such as Amazon, Boots, HMRC, Next, Siemens and Samworth Brothers – the Midlands is centrally situated, with excellent travel links up and down the country, and its accessibility will soon be further improved with the introduction of HS2,” said Michael Taggart, CEO of Taggart Homes.

“The South of England, with its varied geography, close proximity to the picturesque Cotswolds and the capital offers plenty of opportunity and there is scope to deliver key developments for a range of buyers from families, to first-timers and downsizers.

“Taggart Homes is advancing steadily in the UK and have ambition to continue growing and evolving. We will be looking to link up with landowners and corporate financial advisors with sites for sale, and we wish to talk to business owners who would be open to forging partnerships, with a view to being incorporated into Taggart Homes.

“As with all properties by Taggart Homes, our team of professionals ensure that each detail of each property is designed and built to the highest standards to provide the best possible product on the market – from the layout and design, to the workmanship and materials used for the build, interior fixtures and fittings and surrounding landscaped spaces.”

Michael Taggart takes a very active interest personally in ensuring that quality is assured and that the value for money products are installed in each home. “We build communities where neighbours become friends, where memories are made and we understand what a huge step buying a new home is, so we always strive to provide the finest quality properties, where luxury meets convenience.”

Taggart Homes recently commenced construction of 100 high spec outdoor glamping pods/shepherds huts suitable for home working and a range of small businesses including beauty salons, gyms and accommodation. The pods will come in a variety of sizes and designs and are available to the public in the UK and Ireland, as well as buyers of Taggart Homes properties.