At a time when the health and wellbeing of students has never been more important, the use of daylight in educational facilities can be a hugely beneficial way to maximise student performance and productivity whilst at the same time helping to lower a building’s energy use. By introducing rooflights, including domes, vaults, pitched skylights or panel glazing systems, it is possible to deliver resilient and future-proofed educational spaces that encourage learning, concentration and positive student behaviour.

Despite the closure of schools and colleges and the disruption caused by the pandemic, children spend on average more than 7,800 hours at school throughout their education with a large amount of time in the classroom. Studies have shown that students felt at their best under rooflight or natural lighting, whilst teachers appreciate the good light transmission, good colour rendition and good behaviour demonstrated under the conditions created by rooflights.

According to The Department for Education Building Design Bulletin 90, ‘The school designer should assume that daylight will be the prime means of lighting when it is available’. With daylight considered a fundamental design criterion, rooflights can help maximise the transmission of natural light to the interior of a school.

Partnering with local authorities, architects and schools, Brett Martin has a deep understanding of the specific requirements of the education sector. Providing expert, impartial technical advice on rooflight specification, the manufacturer’s team has access to the widest choice of rooflight products available, in the full range of glazing materials. An intuitive and experienced technical team ensure compliance with Part L and help to achieve higher BREEAM ratings.

In addition to new build construction, architects and designers refurbishing and upgrading older school buildings can reap the benefits of rooflights. Brett Martin has offered guidance and advice to specifiers wanting to transform courtyards into classrooms, provide canopies and covered walkways, replace existing rooflights and develop bespoke daylight solutions for halls and circulation areas, leisure facilities and classrooms.