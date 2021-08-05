Timber Shortage due to Unprecedented Post-Lockdown Demand

As the ongoing raw materials shortage continues, and with timber still in short supply due to unprecedented lockdown demand, Checkatrade has observed that only a small percentage of homeowners are currently aware of the raw materials shortage and how it will affect them. Please find a comment below from Mike Fairman, CEO Checkatrade, that provides some further detail as well as advice for homeowners or trades persons looking to complete work over the next few months.

Mike Fairman, CEO, Checkatrade: “The current global raw materials shortage has had a profound impact on the UK trade and construction industry. Soaring demand, the impact of Brexit, continued pandemic recovery and shock factors like forest fire threats in North America are all reasons behind the shortages we have seen.

Our recent consumer research* has revealed that awareness of the shortages is low, with only a small percentage of Brits (22%) claiming to have heard of the shortages and understanding how they could affect them. However, many have already experienced its impact, with 21% of respondents* experiencing delays in either their jobs being started or completed due to a shortage of raw materials.

The property and home renovation market has been booming over the last year and demand shows no sign of slowing down – in fact we’ve had 49% more consumer searches so far this year than in the same period last year**. With this in mind, we’d recommend that homeowners factor potential future shortages into any upcoming projects they plan to undertake on their homes. In particular, they should make sure to speak to tradespeople when planning a project to discuss timelines and should be careful to use reliable sources such as Checkatrade to find vetted, reviewed tradespeople.

We know our trade members are keen to work with their customers to find ways to overcome these issues, including trying to find alternative materials that could be used.”

*Research conducted by Opinium on behalf of Checkatrade. Total sample size was 2,003 UK adults. Survey conducted online between 4th June and 8th June 2021. Includes just the respondents who have experienced delays in starting/completing home improvement projects over the last 12 months

***Data captured between 1 January – 31 July 2020 vs 1 January – 31 July 2021