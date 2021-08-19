UK Property Portals Gather Under the Same Spotlight on 23rd September 2021

ProperPR, the property specialist PR agency, are set to host a live, online event on the afternoon of Thursday 23rd September which will seek to gently probe representatives from Rightmove, Zoopla, On The Market, Boomin and One Dome on a number of related questions. It will be a face to face ‘Question Time’ style event broadcast live on the Unissu platform and available to watch back thereafter.

It’s hoped that the outcome will be a frank and constructive exchange of views on what a portal really offers to their estate agency customers and to consumers; what the future holds in terms of innovation and technology features; and where the portal and agent relationship will look like in say five years’ time. The same as now? Better? Or worse?

Co-founder of property PR specialists ProperPR and organiser, Russell Quirk, says “Senior representatives of each of the top five property portals have all been invited to this important event and most have confirmed their attendance. This will be no Punch and Judy show – but instead a reasoned debate amongst the sector’s main players to probe their business model, their success and their overall approach to property search. We’ll ask how they think about agents and consumers and where the future lies for them and their stakeholders’.

‘We will be asking grown up questions, the type of questions that the estate agency industry would like clarification on and not least how the relationship between portals and agents is likely to develop in the coming years. Given the enormity of the portal space now, with its value at close to £10bn, this is an opportunity for the property portals to sell themselves and to justify their propositions and indeed their value”.

Russell asks “If agents have specific questions that they would like asked and answered, email me at russell@ProperPR.co.uk for consideration. There will also be a live chat facility during the session where the digital audience can pose questions”.

You can sign up to the FREE event on the Unissu Events platform here