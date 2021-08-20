Will Rudd Davidson completes work on new Edinburgh school

Pupils in south east Edinburgh have started the new term in the new Frogston Primary School following the completion of works by Will Rudd Davidson (Edinburgh), consulting engineers.

The new two-story building, designed by architect Holmes Miller, also offers great outdoor spaces to promote outdoor learning and a love of nature. To meet the architectural vision for the design, the Will Rudd Davidson team delivered complex engineering solutions to ensure no steel columns were present in the circulation spaces. The roof design also presented some challenges.

William Taylor, Project Engineer, Will Rudd Davidson (Edinburgh), said: “The prominent roof arrangement makes a great feature with multiple peaks and troughs to replicate the Pentland Hills. To deliver the structure a series of inventive steel connections were adopted and we worked closely with the architect and construction team to ensure they did not compromise the architectural vision. We are really pleased with the finished result and the project is a great example of the complex engineering solutions we can deliver.”

Situated on a greenfield site, Frogston Primary School is one of three schools that Will Rudd Davidson is currently working on for the City of Edinburgh Council, and will cater for a growing population in the south east of the city, accommodating pupils from new housing sites in the surrounding area.