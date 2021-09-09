A FLEET FIT FOR THE FUTURE

National plant hire company invests in 80 Cat® machines

As part of its commitment to sustainable construction, L Lynch Plant Hire & Haulage has invested in 80 Cat machines so far in 2021, with another 20 expected to arrive later this year. This means that Lynch currently has over 200 Cat machines in its fleet.

As long-term adopters of Stage V compliant equipment, Lynch were proud to be able to add the world’s first high drive electric drive dozer to its fleet, purchasing five D6 XEs already this year. Alongside the new dozers, Lynch invested in several machines from Caterpillar®’s next generation range. Lynch supports operators with Eco Driver Training, to ensure that operators are driving their machines in the most efficient way. The extra technology onboard these machines was a welcome addition that not only helps the operator and reduces fuel consumption.

“At Lynch we understand the importance of continually upgrading our modern and reliable fleet,” explained Chris Gill, Director at Lynch. “We were impressed by the amount of technology loaded onto the next generation machines, particularly the features that support machine control, telematics and weigh loading.

“We know it’s important to have equipment that is reliable and equipped with the best technology available, as we are involved in so many large infrastructure projects, such as HS2 and various Highways England schemes. We also want to attract the best talent in the industry to operate our plant and running state-of-the-art machines on fleet helps us achieve this.”

“The investment in these Cat machines reaffirms our strong working relationship with Lynch,” said Jake Wright, National Account Manager at Finning. “It is always a pleasure to work with Lynch and help it to expand its fleet with new machines, all loaded with new features. The team has certainly cemented the company’s place as an adopter of new technology and, with continued investments, it will rightly keep its place at the forefront of the industry.”

All the machines purchased by Lynch are supported by Cat Finance and covered by extended warranties, which means that Finning will service each piece of equipment after 500 hours of work.

In line with the company’s growth, Lynch is expecting to place another order with Finning in 2022, even larger than this year’s. For more information on Cat next generation excavators or its XE series, visit www.finning.com.