ALLEGION LAUNCHES NEW BRITON CUSTOMER-CENTRIC WEBSITE

The Briton brand is synonymous with the best in door controls and exit hardware and Allegion is pleased to announce the launch of the newly designed, end-user focused Briton website. Following updates to their brand style, the new Briton website boasts a streamlined, modern design and concentrates on providing customers with improved functionality and a wide collection of essential resources.

The website brings together the full product portfolio of Briton Door Controls and will be updated frequently to ensure users have access to the latest information in a bid to assist users throughout the product selection process.

Adopting a user-friendly navigational system, the website will act as a central resource hub and will include detailed product listings with features and specifications details, downloadable certification information, and a refreshed set of supporting product datasheets and literature. In addition, a new automatic Door Closer Calculator and useful product selectors will further help users by recommending the most suitable products for their projects.

Pete Hancox, Country Manager at Allegion UK comments:

“With more than 100 years of history, Briton is a trusted brand with a reputation for providing an extensive range of high-quality products that are fully certified and built to last, and we felt it was time the brand’s web presence embodied that. With that, we’ve created the new Briton website, detailed with fresh branding and one that works much harder for our customers, with improved usability and a comprehensive portfolio of the Briton door controls range.

“We wanted to make it easier for people who know and use Briton products to access the information they need throughout their journey, from product selection through to installation and maintenance. Our hub of resources is something we’re extremely proud of, and we believe it will consistently support Briton customers for years to come.”

Highlights of the new website, which went live on 3rd September include an updated design, extensive product support resources and streamlined user experience across all devices.

Following the launch, Allegion is now proudly inviting users to view the website and its new content, including the latest installation guides and maintenance toolkits on all Briton door controls. For more information, visit: www.briton.co.uk.