Aqualisa Launches Smart Shower Range

Bathroom product specialist Aqualisa has introduced the Quartz™ Smart Retrofit Shower – an all-in-one upgrade solution that transforms almost any make of exposed mixer shower into a voice-activated, smart digital shower system, without the need to disturb the current bathroom décor or re-tile the shower enclosure.

With 15 million smart homes currently in the UK, and the market set to grow by 20% year on year, the demand for smart products that enhance wellbeing, safety and lifestyle has never been stronger.

For home owners or renovators who do not wish to completely replace their shower, but are ready to convert to a smart showering experience, the Quartz Smart Retrofit Shower delivers a simple, elegant and cost-effective solution that will complement any bathroom style. It also provides the home owner with a handy storage shelf for bathroom accessories and toiletries. Quick and straightforward to fit, the installer will find it effortless to assemble with no major pipework alterations required. Once in place, the home owner will enjoy the full benefits of the Aqualisa Quartz Smart Shower Collection, including:

• An intuitive app enabling the creation of personalised shower profiles for all family members

• Remote activation of shower or bath using voice or app control (Google and Amazon Alexa compatible)

• Environmentally-friendly water usage monitoring and water-saving features

• Safety and peace of mind – water programmed to run at a consistent temperature and flow

As pioneers in digital and smart showers, the upgrade solution reinforces Aqualisa’s solid reputation as leading innovators in this category. The Quartz Smart Shower collection is powered by the intelligent Aqualisa Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Valve™, which can be located up to 10 metres away from the shower itself, providing flexible installation options. Setting the Smart Valve to Eco mode can reduce water consumption for the home owner by up to 33%.

The Quartz Smart Retrofit Shower can upgrade almost any brand of wall-mounted mixer shower (concentric, single lever or bar valve) with 130 to 170mm pipe centres, and comes with a choice of the Aqualisa Quartz Touch™, Quartz Classic™ or Quartz Blue™ smart shower kits. Supplied with an extension rail to adjust the height of the controller, this no-mess solution is easy to install with optional fixing points, while the assembly back plate neatly covers all previous pipework and screw holes.

The patented integrated storage shelf, which houses the new smart shower control, comprises two halves featuring a polished chrome finish. It also incorporates two useful hanging hooks for bathroom accessories.