An architectural planning and design company is celebrating its first anniversary of trading after starting the business last September during the global pandemic. Set up by schoolfriends Ash Chana and Guv Bhangal, Amico Design Limited offers architectural design services to a wide range of clients from builders and contractors to individuals looking to secure planning permission for a domestic project. Services include architectural design, refurbishments, planning applications, CGI and 3D modelling.

It was an uncertain start, launching just weeks before the country’s third lockdown, but the dynamic duo were determined to succeed. Despite a challenging landscape, the pair had employed three technical members of the team within just six months, and over the past year have worked on some inspirational projects like The Paddocks in Hinten Hedges and the Everglades on Golf Lane.

“We are so proud of what we have achieved. While we have faced some tough challenges and started our business in the worst time possible for economic stability, we have proved ourselves. We have established a stable, profitable business. We have taken on staff and we have managed to secure and work on some amazing projects and provide fantastic customer service,” said Guv.

With all the uncertainty in the world since Covid 19 struck, Guv and Ash were concerned that people might hold fire before starting new projects. Thankfully construction was one of few sectors that the government allowed to continue during Lockdown 3, so the impact was minimal. Using their combined skills – Ash is a qualified architectural technician and Guv a sales specialist – the team work tirelessly to exceed customer expectation.

“The most inspiring and rewarding part of the job for us is making a client’s vision become reality through providing our guidance and expertise. Whether it is a new build dream home or a small home extension, we take the time to listen to what our clients would like to achieve, and we advise on how we think this could be best accomplished. Receiving the positive feedback that we do and seeing the client’s satisfaction makes it all worthwhile,” Guv added.

“We love that by doing what we do, we are creating a legacy for the people of Northampton and beyond. We have worked on some amazing projects that will be around for generations.”

Ash and Guv now aspire to grow the team further over the next few years and continue their influential work on the Northamptonshire skyline.

