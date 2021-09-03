ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions High Security & Safety Group Continues to Secure High Profile Custodial Projects

High Security & Safety Group, known for its heritage in the custodial market, is winning more custodial projects thanks to its bespoke solutions and product development.

Having recently been appointed to some of the new Police Custody ‘supercentres’ the custodial security specialist is winning projects up and down the country due to its ability to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of custodial requirements.

As well as having the capabilities and infrastructure to deliver on large scale and high profile prison projects, the High Security and Safety Group has also developed tailord solutions for Police Custodial facilities. Working with Willmott Dixon the group is part way through a project to supply security solutions for 40 cells for Devon and Cornwall Police.

Other projects currently underway include, multiple sites across the Kent and Essex constabulary, Hammersmith Police Station and refurbishment projects for Merseyside Police.

Speaking on the group’s continuing success in this market, Michael Dunn, Commercial Director for High Security & Safety Group, said: “As a group we have a long history in custodial locking solutions, but to stay relevant to today’s custodial market, which is increasingly diverse, we have to be continually developing our products and service proposition. The ability to do this has enabled us to secure many high profile projects and has seen us introduce new products to the market such as cell doors, custodial perimeter and pass doors, steel personnel doors, timber doors, acoustic doors, LPS1175 SR rated doors and overhead sectional doors and full range of custodial furniture, fittings and equipment. We work closely with main contractors and constabularies to create fit for purpose solutions and this often includes designing, developing and testing products to meet their requirements.”

In addition to bespoke custodial solutons the group also supply high security locks and doors, anti-ligature products and electric locking systems.

To find out more about the custodial solutions offered by ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions High Security & Safety Group, please visit http://bit.ly/highsecurity-safety