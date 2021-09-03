Brickflow launches architect introducer programme

Brickflow – the UK’s first comparison site for development finance – has launched an introducer programme for architects, enabling them to instantly connect property developer clients with lenders and earn additional revenue.

Once an architect registers as a user and inputs the client’s project details, the digital platform compares loans from over 30 lenders.

By using proprietary algorithms and searching over 120 data points across each lender, Brickflow pairs the right lender options with the project, returning instant results which can then be sent to the borrower via a link. The conversion rate from Heads of Terms to loan completion is over 90%.

With 50% commission on offer for the first completed loan and 25% thereafter, architects can typically earn around £7,500 on a £1.5m development loan and £15,000 on a £4m deal. One recent referral will see the architect receive £27,000 on loan completion.

Loan offers range from £150k to £150m and are available for residential, commercial and mixed-use new-builds, conversion and Permitted Development projects.

“For architects this is a win, win scenario,” says Brickflow key account director, Chris Meyer. “It‘s a great opportunity to be more valuable to your property developer clients while also increasing your earning potential; you’re giving clients access to ground-breaking comparison technology that will save them both time and money.”

To find out more visit www.brickflow.com/introducers, email chris@brickflow.com or call 020 4525 6764.