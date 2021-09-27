Caddick Construction appointed to deliver £15.7million speculative development in Ellesmere Port

The North-West office of family run business, Caddick Construction, has been appointed by Redsun to deliver AVIATOR Phase II, which comprises two new build warehouses with integral mezzanine offices.

Caddick Construction successfully completed phase one in February last year, delivering a 125,000 sq ft warehouse which was let to Survitec Group on a 20-year lease just after reaching practical completion. It was subsequently acquired by Arrow Capital Partners, who will be funding Phase II of the Development as part of its €3bn Strategic Industrial Real Estate (SIRE) joint venture with Cerberus.

This latest phase responds to the significant rise in demand for quality industrial accommodation and will see two warehouses of 200,000 sq ft and 80,000 sq ft delivered, alongside service yard, parking and landscaping, on a 15-acre plot.

The Caddick Construction team will start on site next month, with completion expected in summer 2022. The client, Redsun, is behind the AVIATOR project, which will ultimately provide up to 450,000 sq ft of industrial space. The popular site is already home to DHL, Jaguar Land Rover and Vauxhall Motors assembly plant.

Nick Wightman, director at Redsun, said: “We worked collaboratively with the Cheshire and Warrington LEP on the first phase and it was a huge success. This second phase will help plug the chronic gap in high quality stock in the region. This thriving location, close to the motorway network, will appeal to both occupiers and investors.”

Ian Guildford, contracts manager at Caddick Construction, said: “The first phase of development was a huge success and the team is delighted to be working with Redsun again. It is testament to our vast experience in delivering high quality industrial premises and we looking forward to starting the two warehouses next month.”

Located off North Road, the 22-acre site forms part of the Cheshire Science Corridor and benefits from the enhanced capital allowances towards fit out costs offered by its Enterprise Zone status. Just five miles from Junction 12 of the M56, 24 miles from the M6, AVIATOR is also within easy reach of Liverpool Superport and Manchester Airport.

The project team includes Fletcher Rae Architects, Muir Associates and Crookes Walker Consulting. B8 Real Estate and M1 Agency are joint letting agents.

The Caddick North West team employs more than 70 staff and operates from offices in Warrington and Cumbria. The team has successfully delivered a range of projects including the £154m Angel Gardens’ Scheme in Manchester, a flagship car showroom at TraffordCity, Liverpool Shopping Park and a range of industrial developments including Mere Grange and Central 23 in Merseyside on behalf of Network Space.