Caddick Construction awarded £2m fit out contract for Bolton warehouse and office scheme

Caddick Construction has been awarded a £2m contract to fit out a warehousing and office unit on the Logistics North industrial park in Bolton.

The fit out contract, awarded by Amscreen Group Ltd, follows on from the £3.2m contract won by Caddick in 2020 to design and build the 50,000 sq. ft unit.

Logistics North industrial park is one of the largest and most successful developments of its kind to be brought forward in the north of England. Envisaged as a hub for both manufacturing and logistics operations, the scheme will ultimately deliver over 4 million sq. ft of bespoke Grade A industrial buildings in a range of sizes once fully developed, in addition to a 550-acre country park.

Built on the former Cutacre surface mine site where deep mining operations have also taken place, the scheme has already delivered over 3m sq. ft of commercial space since receiving initial outline planning consent in December 2013. Once fully developed, the site is expected to deliver over £300m of Gross Value Added to the local economy in addition to over 7,000 jobs.

The quality of the development and the site’s location at the heart of the region’s motorway network has been key to attracting some of the World’s leading logistics companies including Amazon, Lidl and Whistl. Some 5,500 people are now employed on site.

Said Caddick Construction (North West) Managing Director Ian Threadgold: “Demand for high quality logistics and industrial space in the North West shows no sign of letting up, and with households names such as Aldi, Lidl and Amazon already on site, it is testament to both the location and quality of the units that Logistics North has to offer.

He added: “We are delighted to be taking on the fit out contract for this latest unit on behalf of Amscreen as it’s always great to fully complete and deliver on a project from the initial ground-breaking right through to the final lick of paint.”