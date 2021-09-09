Caddick Construction win RoSPA’s Health & Safety top accolade

Knottingley-based Caddick Construction has been awarded the prestigious RoSPA Order of Distinction Award for its health and safety performance throughout 2020.

Dubbed the toughest health and safety competition in the world, the RoSPA Order of Distinction is only bestowed on companies that achieve a minimum of 15 consecutive Gold Awards in a single year – Caddick Construction achieved 18, easily surpassing the high benchmark.

Caddick’s award was presented to the Caddick team in a virtual ceremony by RoSPA’s President Baroness Jolly, and Chief Executive, Errol Taylor.

Caddick Construction Managing Director, Adrian Dobson, said: “We are all delighted to receive this award after what was probably one of the toughest years to be working in construction. It is testament to our team that Caddick was not only able to maintain its health & safety standards but to build on them – this award is recognition for every colleague who went above and beyond during 2020.”

Caddick worked on several high-profile schemes during that period including the award-winning £35m Hudson Quarter in York, the £300m SOYO regeneration project in Leeds and Panattoni’s Wakefeld515 logistics scheme.