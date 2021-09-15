Carbon Numbers Wins BCIA Smart Buildings Award

Carbon Numbers, a leading Building Management Systems supplier and energy reduction specialist, has been announced as the winner of the Smart Buildings Award at the 2021 BCIA (Building Controls Industry Association) Awards.

The BCIA Awards claims to be ‘the biggest and best awards in the controls and BEMS industry’ and aims to recognise ‘innovation, product development, project delivery and great training’ in the sector.

The Smart Buildings Award is awarded to ‘a manufacturer, installer or team in recognition of a project which demonstrates how smart technology has been used to enhance the user experience in a building or building complex.’

Carbon Numbers was announced as the winner for its work on the iconic Blizard Building at Queen Mary’s University London, a BEMs lighting and controls installation project that has delivered £135,438 in energy savings.

Other finalists included Aberdeen Standard investments, Ecopilot in partnership with E.ON Control Solutions, amBX UK, Kelvin Control Engineers Ltd., and Econowise Drives and Controls.

Commenting on the announcement, Managing Director of Carbon Numbers Caroline Fright, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be announced as the winner of the BCIA Smart Buildings Award. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone associated with Carbon Numbers, not just on the Blizard Building project, but every project and client we work with.

“The timing is perfect too as we celebrate Carbon Number’s ninth birthday this month. Since founding the company with my husband Neil in 2012, we have been on quite a journey to becoming the established, trusted brand that we are today. I would like to thank the BCIA for its recognition of our work; this award is for everyone that has helped us get to where we are today.”

Founded in 2012, Carbon Numbers has offices based in Essex, London, Preston, and Aberdeen. The company offers clients an end-to-end solution in energy, BMS, lighting and metering services, helping a portfolio of high-profile clients including sports brands, educational facilities, car dealerships and legal firms achieve its target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

