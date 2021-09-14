CCCL work with ISG on 1st phase of £300m scheme for new Neurology Centre at UCL

The construction consultants continue to support ISG on another world-leading project. The 1st phase of the £300m development scheme for University College London (UCL) saw ISG appointed as the main contractor for the circa £150m NEC3 Option A contract.

Following an initial review of amendments to the contract, CCCL have been assisting ISG with various pre-construction services.

A scheme for global change

The new addition to the University will serve as a hub for the UK Dementia Research Institute, the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology and the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery. As the new home for these 3 world-leading organisations, it will help tackle global challenges for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s and vascular dementia, making it the leading translational neurology research centre in the world.

From the first win, to the last touchpoint

Being one of the UK’s leading practitioners in the use of NEC Contracts, Ctori Construction Consultants worked with ISG, initially providing support throughout the bidding cycle.

The Ctori team has since been working closely with ISG on their contract with UCL, providing strategy and contract administration advice, as well as assisting in the procurement of the 40 plus sub-contracts for the development.

Training the team

A comprehensive NEC training programme has also been designed by CCCL for the wider project team at UCL. The bespoke training sessions have been providing the team with insight into the operation of the NEC contract across key elements of the form.

Peter Ctori – CCCL

Peter Ctori, commercial director at CCCL, said: “We have worked closely with ISG since their first NEC project at St Pancras Station in 2007. We are delighted to continue our assistance on yet another prestigious project for them.”

With works having begun in 2020, the project is due for completion in Q2 2024 and to be followed by migration and occupation later in the year. The scheme is part of a £1.25bn, 10-year-long investment programme called ‘Transforming UCL’ which is set to upgrade the university’s estates and support its continuing growth.