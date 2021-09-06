Chubb’s Facial Recognition Technology Provides Access Control for London’s Tallest Landmark Building

Chubb, a leading provider of security and fire safety solutions is providing an integrated security solution based on facial recognition technology to protect people and property at 22 Bishopsgate, a new landmark commercial building in London. Chubb is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

22 Bishopsgate is one of the tallest buildings in London. The 62-storey tower provides a total of 1.275 million square feet of premium workspace for 12,000 people, setting new standards for integration of systems on a major scale. As workers return to the office, the health and safety of indoor environments has never been more important. Chubb offers advanced solutions to help deliver safer, healthier and smarter indoor environments.

22 Bishopsgate, one of London’s tallest buildings

Chubb installed an access control system using integrated facial recognition in the building’s foyer to allow authorised users access at an anticipated rate of 25 people per minute through each turnstile. Identification card and smart phone access is also available within this technology. The solution was determined using a face recognition engine developed by Chubb in-house developers. Chubb also worked closely with a leading manufacturer of revolving doors and security barriers to incorporate the cameras into the turnstiles so as not to spoil the aesthetic of the touchless access points. The facial recognition technology is also integrated with the destination management system within the 57 elevators. Among the elevators will be Europe’s fastest double-deck elevators, running at eight metres per second.

In addition to access control, Chubb has installed the latest IP-based CCTV and intruder alarm systems in all communal areas of the building and integrated these into the Building Management System (BMS).

“Chubb works with the latest technologies to find the best way to protect people, places and assets; providing confidence in the health and safety measures that are in place. As an early adopter of innovation, we see facial recognition as delivering the optimum solution to managing the secure and efficient passage of large numbers of employees and visitors through 22 Bishopsgate. In key landmark developments we look at combining the highest levels of security with a premium customer experience,” said David Dunnagan, Director, Chubb Systems.

22 Bishopsgate will be the first tower of its kind to house a fresh food market, innovation hub, gym, well-being retreat and space, curated ‘art walk’, business club, cycle hub, destination restaurant as well as London’s highest free public viewing gallery, creating an inspiring, healthy and energising workplace.