Community consultation begins on new Retirement Living homes in Richmond upon Thames

Housing 21, a not-for-profit housing association, is proposing to redevelop an existing housing block in Richmond upon Thames, and create a new affordable housing scheme consisting of 28 apartments for older people.

CGI of the proposed scheme at Howson Terrace.

Image credit Hunters Architects.

The Retirement Living development, together with London Borough of Richmond upon Thames, will address the shortage of housing for older people.

Survey and design work has commenced and full plans are being presented to members of the local community, giving an opportunity to learn more about the scheme, ask questions and make comments.

The public consultation event will run virtually, and feedback should be submitted by Friday 10 September.

The website can be accessed at: http://www.spbroadway.com/howsonterrace

All properties in the scheme – designed by architects, Hunters– will be affordable, either for social rent or shared ownership. There will not be any market housing built on the site.

The scheme will be specifically designed for older people, promoting independent living in a community setting, with a communal lounge and scheme manager on site during the week.

Geoff Reynolds, Property Development Manager at Housing 21, said: “We are excited to submit plans for this high-quality Retirement Living scheme in Richmond, which will be Housing 21’s first within the area. Retirement Living offers older people choice and control over their living arrangements as residents will benefit from having their own front door while having access to communal facilities, such as a lounge, offering a safe and secure place to call home.

“The site at Howson Terrace is an ideal location for this development and is well-placed to serve the people of Richmond. We look forward to working with the council and local community to create a development that meets their expectations.”

In addition to the 28 apartments, the development will provide a range of communal spaces including a communal lounge and green spaces.

Responding to climate change the scheme will be built to an enhanced specification in order to be energy-efficient and have a low carbon impact. The design will feature landscaped areas around the building. Care will be taken to protect the natural environments and a sustainable urban drainage system (SuDS) will also be implemented.

To access the virtual consultation, click here: https://www.howsonterrace.com/