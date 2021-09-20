Couch Perry Wilkes Celebrates Significant Expansion as Part of New Strategic Direction

INTERNATIONAL M&E consultancy CPW is celebrating a stellar year with the opening or expansion of four offices, multiple new hires and a companywide rebrand to mark its new strategic direction.

The firm, formerly known as Couch Perry Wilkes, has seen significant growth since June 2020 – recruiting 67 people, including 12 apprentices, created a new acoustics department to meet growing demand as well as opened dedicated London and Manchester offices, doubled the Leicester team, and tripled the Bristol office to better serve clients across the regions.

The sustainable building services firm has also renewed its commitment to sustainability through its own processes and on projects, pledging to reach net zero by 2035. This is supported by the firm’s ‘charter’ – a commitment to put its five pillars of sustainability, innovation, social value, people, and clients at the heart of all it does.

Carl Humpage, director at CPW

Carl Humpage, director at CPW, said: “We’ve had an incredibly strong year so far, with turnover in excess of 10% over the previous year and a number of successful project tenders for new clients such as the University of Oxford and other prestigious clients.

“We are extremely proud of our staff and the support they have provided during the last year – they are true ambassadors of CPW. Therefore, the strength of our people with their experience and expertise as well as our quality services is what defines us, and our new brand – which includes a refreshed brand identity, logo, website, and office fit outs – really reflects this.

“We’ve had a fantastic year with a raft of new team members joining us. We’re particularly excited about our apprentices as we’re passionate about training the next generation and offering equal opportunities to all. We have a robust apprenticeship scheme and it’s something we’re looking forward to building upon in this new chapter.”

Founded in 1978, CPW works across a wide range of sectors including healthcare, residential, education and more. With a team of more than 280 staff across nine UK regional offices and two international offices in India and Poland, the consultancy has sustainability at its heart and specialises in designing and integrating a full range of energy solutions into existing and new buildings.

As a result, CPW has secured a number of important projects including the University of Oxford carbon reduction framework, Cambridge Road Estate regeneration, a project in Kingston Upon Thames and The Island Quarter in Nottingham. This impressive client roster also supports the firm’s mission to build zero-carbon buildings to help create better lives for many generations to come.

Carl added: “The rebrand marks a significant milestone in our 43-year history, especially moving away from the full company name of our founders. However, we wanted the name and brand to reflect the modern, sustainability focused, forward-thinking business that we are today.

“It also encompasses our aim to deliver truly amazing buildings that minimise their impact on the environment, while improving the lives of those who use them. To do this we have developed five pillars of activity, which are intrinsic to our business: sustainability, innovation, social value, our people, and our clients.

“We’re very proud of everything we’ve achieved in the last year and beyond, despite the challenges of lockdown. The entire team is therefore looking forward to this new chapter in our history and building on this rebrand to expand our team and service offering to be the UK’s go-to sustainable M&E firm.”

For further information visit www.cpwp.com or follow @CPWengineering on Twitter.