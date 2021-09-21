Countryside Properties Phase 3 of South Oxhey Central reaches highest point

Countryside and Home Group have marked reaching the highest point of Phase 3 of South Oxhey Central, their £218m town centre development in Hertfordshire, with a topping out ceremony that was attended on 8th September by the Leader of Three Rivers District Council, Cllr Sarah Nelmes.

Delivered in partnership with Three Rivers District Council, Phase 3 is delivering 345 new homes, a 18,800 sq ft Lidl supermarket, and 6,500 sq ft of further retail space, as well as enhanced landscaping and landscaped podiums for residents. With construction progressing at pace, the first homes are expected to be ready in autumn 2022 with the new Lidl foodstore following in late 2022.

The new homes in Phase 3 are due to be launched for sale at the end of September by Countryside, with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments going onto the market, as well as two- and three-bedroom duplexes for the first time at the development. With 90% now sold, the last remaining homes in Phase 2 are currently on sale, with one- and two-bedroom apartments available and prices starting from £277,500.

Following the completion of Phase 2 of the development earlier this year, all of the new retailers have now opened alongside a new market square, while 174 homes have been handed over to residents – making a total of 314 homes now completed at the development. When fully complete, South Oxhey Central will consist of a total of 659 new homes and in excess of 55,000 sq ft of commercial space, set across two acres of landscaped public spaces.

Daniel King, Managing Director, West London and Thames Valley, Countryside, said: “Following the successful completion of Phase 2 earlier this year, we’re delighted with our swift progress on Phase 3, which will complement the existing community and retail scene with a varied mix of homes, additional retail space and Lidl supermarket. The topping out ceremony signifies the contribution to the local area that South Oxhey Central is making, and we can’t wait to welcome the new residents next year.”

Joe Cook, Executive Director of Development at Home Group, said: “We’ve worked hard, alongside our partners Countryside and Three Rivers District Council, to create this fantastic new development – and that hard work continues into Phase 3 of the project. South Oxhey Central will make a huge difference to the surrounding community and we’re excited to see things progress over the next year.”

Cllr Sarah Nelmes, Leader of Three Rivers District Council, added: “The importance that local communities play in all our lives has come into sharp focus over the past 18 months. In this respect, the transformation of South Oxhey Central has already had a hugely positive impact on the community, offering a mixture of housing for social rent, shared and private ownership with new shops, convenient local facilities and a place to meet. I’m thrilled that this latest phase is now nearing completion and want to pass on my thanks and congratulations to everyone involved for making it possible.”

To find out more about the new homes available at South Oxhey Central, please speak to our sales team on southoxheycentral@cpplc.com or 020 3944 4166.