Lincolnshire-based architects and urban designers, PolkeyCollins, has welcomed two new members to its architecture team as part of its planned growth strategy. Jason Hall and Connor Horgan have joined the practice as senior architect and architectural technologist respectively.

The hires come as part of PolkeyCollins’ five-year growth strategy to further propel the thriving business forward. Two years into the strategy, the firm is ahead of its projections – achieving its expected year third year results in year two.

Jason joins the senior team and brings with him over 23 years of experience including six years working in Asia. In his new role, Jason will be working alongside directors Daniel Collins and Clive Polkey and the studio team, to continue the practice’s standard of delivering outstanding projects. Member of the Architects Registration Board (ARB), Jason completed his diploma in Architecture at The Bartlett, University College London before achieving his Part 3 qualification at Westminster University.

On joining the PolkeyCollins architecture team, Jason said: “This is a vibrant practice with a fresh approach to design and client service, and a rigorous focus on quality which is what attracted me to the company. I’m joining a skilled team and I’m pleased to be bringing my global experience and to be part of the studio’s continued success and growth.”

As an architectural technologist, Connor will be assisting the architectural team and supporting them to drive projects forward, while finding appropriate and buildable solutions to any challenges that may arise. With two years of industry experience undertaken alongside his studies, Connor brings plenty of energy and ideas after graduating with a degree in Architecture from Nottingham Trent University this year.

“I’m really pleased to be a part of the PolkeyCollins team, I have always admired the way the practice approaches its projects and the team environment was appealing. I’m grateful for the opportunity to develop my skills and to be able to work my way towards achieving my chartership in Architectural Technology (MCIAT) while working with the great team here,” said Connor.

PolkeyCollins provides architectural design services across multiple sectors including education, retail, urban design and leisure. The team are currently working on projects in London, Ipswich, Lincoln, Reading and Southampton, but cover all areas of England.

“Two years ago my co-director Clive and I wrote a strategic five-year growth plan. The practice had been performing well and we wanted to harness that whilst being ambitious with our plans for growth over the next few years. We have ambitious plans for the practice, and we are proud to be ahead of our targets enabling us to recruit talented individuals, such as Jason and Connor,” commented Director of PolkeyCollins, Daniel Collins.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Jason and Connor to the PolkeyCollins team. They both bring a unique and valuable set of skills that will be most beneficial to the practice as we move forward with a number of high profile and significant projects. We have a great culture in the team and Jason and Connor will be a big part of that. They are joining at an exciting time.”

PolkeyCollins has a strong pipeline of work lined up throughout 2021 and into 2022 with plans to continue hiring in the future as part of the practice’s strategic five-year growth plan.