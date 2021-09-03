EODEX opens first Scottish base at Moorfield’s Aberdeen Energy Park

Green unexploded ordnance disposal company has taken space at the Innovation Centre

Moorfield Group, the owner and landlord of Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks, has welcomed a new occupier, EODEX, to the Energy Park in Bridge of Don.

EODEX, which specialises in the safe and environmentally friendly removal and disposal of unexploded ordnance (UXO) around the world is opening its first Scottish base at Unit 2 of the Innovation Centre and has agreed an initial one-year lease.

EODEX, which operates worldwide and whose main UK operational base is in Portsmouth, supports offshore and underwater projects by offering the very latest in world-class, capabilities to deliver safe UXO disposal solutions, to support any offshore or underwater project. EODEX also provides precise explosive cutting systems for underwater decommissioning projects.

EODEX is at the heart of the #StopSeaBlasts campaign, which champions the use of this gentle and environmentally-friendly form of bomb disposal. The campaign is being spearheaded by actress and environmental campaigner Joanna Lumley.

The EODEX UXO removal and disposal technique is optimised to offer the most gentle form of maritime bomb disposal and avoid detonation of seabed munitions whenever possible.

EODEX is the only commercial organisation with unique access to the world’s leading Low Order Deflagration system which has a proven track history of 1000’s of successful firings. In use with the bomb disposal teams of the Royal Navy, US Navy and 15 of the worlds other leading military forces, EODEX provide this system for use where commercial EOD is required such as Offshore Wind Farms, interconnector routes or other marine intrusive projects.

It offers a massive decrease in explosive noise through the water and is significantly less harmful to whales, dolphins and all other forms of sea life.

EODEX’s Aberdeen base will concentrate on projects in the North Sea and Scottish waters. It will serve as a hub for three employees initially, but this is expected to increase as the UK and global economy transitions from oil consumption to renewables, a shift set to increase the demand for EODEX’s sustainable technologies.

Bernie Morrison, Executive Director of EODEX said:

“Green energy is the way forward and seabed operations to locate, classify and safely dispose of UXO’s has grown considerably following the increase in global demand for renewable energy development.

“The growth in the renewables sector in Scotland and globally brings enormous potential for our business to grow and develop from our Aberdeen base.

“The new office provides the perfect location and has everything we need to provide our team with a positive working environment together.”

Hugh Canham, Head of Asset Management at Moorfield Group added:

“This deal is yet another boost for our reputation as a key business location within Aberdeen and the North East region. It is testament to the quality of our workspaces that dynamic new occupiers like EODEX recognise the value in the flexible office solutions that we have available here at the Parks.

“As pandemic restrictions start to ease, we anticipate increased occupier demand for space at the Parks. We provide occupiers and their staff with the perfect safe office solutions within a spacious and green environment, ideally suited to support health and well-being, the vital importance of which has been highlighted over the past 18 months.”

Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks comprise 200,000 sq ft of multi-let office and industrial space for more than 80 companies and a workforce of nearly 2,000 employees in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen.

The Innovation Centre offers occupiers a modern serviced office centre that provides a mix of two to ten-person serviced office suites on highly flexible terms. The park offers ample car parking and electric charging points. It is conveniently located, approximately three miles north of Aberdeen city centre and close to the Aberdeen Western Periphery Route.

Knight Frank and Ryden are joint agents for Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks.