Essential Tech for Your New Landscaping Business

One of the biggest challenges that people setting up new landscaping businesses often face is the fact that they are practical hands-on people who aren’t always the best when it comes to making use of all the modern technology that makes running such a business easier.

If you are one of them, and you want to ensure that your new landscaping company run like a well-oiled machine, check out these essential tech tools that will help you to run a far more efficient, streamlined business even if your tech skills aren’t as good as you would like them to be.

Greenius

Greenius is an excellent online training tool with more than 50 instructional videos which will make it really easy for you to train your landscaping team quickly and effectively, while also saving you money. If you’re new to the business, it’s important you hire the right people and providing the best training to keep them safe and your clients happy, and Greenius will certainly help with that.

RapidAPI



RapidAPI is a great resource for software APIs, which are basically software interfaces you can use to add certain functions to apps and software. Their weather API directory could be particularly useful to you because it will allow you to keep track of weather conditions so you can better plan your jobs, but they have APIs for just about everything so do some exploring and see what else you might be able to make use of.

HR Downloads

HR Downloads is packed with templates and sample documents that you can use to ensure that you stay on the right side of the law and are able to manage your team more effectively.

Fleetio

Fleetio is a huge timesaver. This one application can manage and track your fleet for you so you don’t have to worry about tracking down timesheets or trying to remember the last time your vehicles were services, amongst other things.

Landscape Management Network

This excellent landscaping software is able to help you budget for your business, manage customer relationships, create estimates and track the time you and your team spend on jobs, amongst other things, all in one neat package. It practically runs your landscaping business for you!

Go iLawn

This is a neat little tool that is able to measure property online, which makes it far easier and much more efficient for you to work out estimates for your clients, leaving you more time to get on with the actual job of landscaping.

Skitch

In many ways, landscaping is a pretty visual business, which is why the visual communication tool, Skitch, is such a good one to have in your virtual toolbox. It enables you to mark photos with text, arrows, colors, and so on and send them to both customers and staff, saving you a whole lot of time, and potentially money, on your landscaping jobs.

With these important landscaping business tools on your side, you will stand a much better chance of achieving success in your new business venture. Good luck!