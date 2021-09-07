EXPANDING HOUSEBUILDER LAUNCHES NEW DIVISION WITH A FLAGSHIP DEVELOPMENT

A new division of independent housebuilder Dandara has been launched to create new homes in Essex, Suffolk, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire. Dandara Eastern, based at Braintree in Essex, already has four consented sites in the pipeline, with work expected to begin in the spring at its flagship Towerlands Park development of more than 500 new homes at Bocking in Braintree.

Dandara was established in 1988, but for the last two years has achieved a period of unprecedented growth – despite the pandemic – and is expanding to become a national player in the housebuilding market. As part of the company’s strategic plan for continued long-term growth, the new Eastern division will deliver around 500 homes a year in a prime commuter belt housing market.

John Stanton will lead the new division following his recent promotion to Regional Director. John joined the business in September 2020 as Operations Director for Dandara Northern Home Counties based in Milton Keynes. Formerly Commercial Director at Bovis Homes, Stanton was tasked with managing Dandara’s team building and rapid growth in that region, while maintaining its reputation for building excellent homes and providing top-quality customer service. With experience working for both Bovis and Linden Homes in the east of England, and earlier experience with Crest Nicholson in Essex, he is ideally placed to bring the same growth and success to Eastern.

Managing Director, Trevor Dempsey, said: “Dandara Eastern is getting off to a flying start, with four new sites including the major redevelopment of the former Towerlands equestrian and events complex at Bocking on the outskirts of Braintree, along with two sites at Elsenham in north Essex and another located at Buntingford in Hertfordshire. We have a fantastic land supply pipeline and are extremely confident that John and the new Eastern team will achieve the company’s plan to deliver around 500 new homes in the region each year within five years.”

Towerlands Park will be one of Dandara’s largest projects, with 575 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, plus schools, shops and community facilities, built on the site of a former events venue, golf course and equestrian centre.

The local area is highly desirable for both commuters and families. Braintree Station is just over two miles away, with services to Liverpool Street in around an hour, while shoppers can enjoy both the traditional high street stores and the designer outlet at Braintree Village with its wide range of famous names. The development will have its own nursery school, and a primary school is also planned. All homes will have gardens and garages or off-road parking, plus a high specification and finish throughout.

Meanwhile, at Elsenham in north Essex, near Bishops Stortford, Dandara Eastern will have two new smaller developments available next year – Millers View and The Bower, both of which will feature a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes and are within a 15-minute walk from the station with services to Liverpool Street in less than an hour. Schools and local shops at the centre of this pretty village are also a short stroll away.

