Find out how Nationwide is making windows and doors smart at Housing 2021

Visitors going to the Nationwide Windows & Doors stand F33 at Housing 2021 will see the very latest improvements to make windows and doors smart.

Fingerprint is Nationwide’s app to provide lifetime traceability of certification, components and installation through QR codes. It provides full product traceability from manufacture and installation and continues throughout its lifecycle.

Alongside Fingerprint, Nationwide is showing Kubu for perimeter security and Ultion for state-of-the-art locking.

“These latest innovations make windows and doors smart,” says Kevin Caveney, Director of Commercial Sales at Nationwide Windows & Doors. “Fingerprint will revolutionise the management of maintenance and service calls. An installed product’s history can be accessed by scanning a permanent QR code to instantly show proof of certification and product specification such as hardware or glazing details. Critical maintenance data is available for housing stock, offering opportunities to significantly reduce management time.

“As part of our commitment to improving communities, housing and homes, we have a prize draw for visitors downloading the Fingerprint app before or during the show, with a donation of £1,000 to the winners chosen charity or community scheme.”

Visitors to stand F33 will be able to use all the latest smart technology for themselves and enjoy a FREE coffee.

