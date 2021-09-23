Futureal Group’s HelloParks has reached a new milestone by placing the first column of one of its largest developments in Fót, Hungary

The development worth close to EUR 50 million is the first phase of one of the largest megaparks in the country and can be handed over in Q1 2022

The first column has been placed of the first 45,000 sq m warehouse in Fót, which is an important milestone in launching one of Hungary’s largest industrial and logistic developments by HelloParks, member of Futureal Group, after the first tenants started to move into another megapark of the company in Maglód. For this energy efficient, BREEAM sustainability standard compliant facility that is developed as a part of a greenfield investment close to the Hungarian capital, the composition of the tenants is already outlined: negotiations are at an advanced stage, mainly with e-commerce, parcel logistics and courier businesses, as well as logistics companies serving a single manufacturing company.

Located in the vicinity of Budapest, next to the junction of M0 ringroad and M3 motorway, the work has begun on the 76-ha site in Fót to build one of the largest industrial and logistics centers in the country. In the first phase, HelloParks, member of Europe’s leading real estate development and investment group Futureal, will build a 45,000 sq m warehouse with an investment value of close to EUR 50 million. The first phase is expected to be handed over in Q1 2022 by constructor company Goldbeck Hungaria.

With the 76-ha plot, where a total of 330,000 sq m of warehouse and industrial space can be developed, HelloParks Fót is targeting logistics service providers, light industry manufacturers, assembly companies as well as tenants with special requirements. Due to the immediacy of Budapest, the park is also ideal for service providers performing urban distribution, but the industrial and logistics property developer also offers commercial industrial lands for sale with utilities and road connections, available from 1 ha.

HelloParks is already conducting advanced negotiations with several companies, mainly with e-commerce, parcel logistics and courier companies, as well as logistics companies serving a single manufacturing company for the first phase of HelloParks Fót, while a webshop company has already signed the rental contract.

HelloParks has recently announced another two large developments close to the capital of Hungary, a 100-ha industrial and logistics centre in Páty and a similar development on a 46-ha plot in Maglód where the first big tenant has already moved in. All of the three highly competitive, efficient and sustainable megapark developments that have been launched in just over a year by HelloParks have been driven by the company’s aim to become a key player of the industry, as a first step in Hungary, later on in the whole CEE market, and contribute to the improvement of Hungary’s position in the international logistics market.

„In order to improve Hungary’s competitiveness, the construction industry must also change. Logistics companies typically like to move into facilities within a year, which is cannot be properly implemented in such a short time unless the area has already been set. This trend is again something that HelloParks developments can respond to. Keeping the deadline, we recently handed over a 46,000 sq m warehouse building as the first phase of the Maglod industrial and logistics megapark, where the first tenant has already moved in just five months after construction started. We are experiencing strong interest from prospective tenants, we are in advanced negotiations for all our free space, and in Maglód, our next tenant will move in soon. Parallel with the lease, we have already started planning and permitting the next phases so that we can serve existing and future needs as quickly as possible,” said Rudolf Nemes, CEO of HelloParks.

“The primary need of logistics operators to meet a sufficiently fast and secure execution lead time can only be met by a well thought-out and clear concept. We would like to support HelloParks in realising this business model, using our entire Central European human and equipment infrastructure,” – said Pavol Čarný, Managing Director of Goldbeck Hungaria.

HelloParks can build on Futureal Group’s decade-long property development and investment experience. Futureal is one of the leading real estate developers and investors in Central and Eastern Europe and is among the top 10 largest real estate developers in Europe. Since its foundation Futureal Group’s portfolio has included more than 180 real estate projects with a total value of over EUR 5 billion and an area of 3 million square meters.

Goldbeck Hungaria in its role as general contractor, has been implementing industrial real estate projects on the Hungarian market for almost a decade, relying on the five decades of experience of its parent company, Goldbeck GmbH, and its design, production and financial infrastructure. The Goldbeck Group, under the umbrella of the Bratislava-based organisation, has completed more than 2 million m2 of gross floor area of industrial real estate in the region over the past decade and a half.