Gilbert-Ash to Work on £50M Student Hotel Project

Leading construction and fit out company, Gilbert-Ash has moved on site to commence work at a new 500-bedroom student hotel in the heart of Glasgow. The £50 million design and build contract will see the development of The Student Hotel (TSH) as part of a £300 million masterplan in the Merchant City area.

TSH currently owns and operates 15 hotels across Europe in cities including Amsterdam, Berlin, Florence, Bologna, Vienna, with a further dozen sites under development. The Glasgow TSH development is their first in the UK and marks Gilbert-Ash’s first project in Scotland for a decade.

Works include hotel accommodation, co‐living and co‐working spaces, a bar and restaurant, conference rooms and fitness centre. External works comprise landscaped open spaces and accessible walkways with a new public square at its heart. TSH states that its mission is to “create boundary-blurring spaces where students, travellers, mobile professionals, creative nomads and enterprising minds can connect and thrive in smart design co-living and co-working spaces”.

The Student Hotel construction signals the first phase of Candleriggs Square which will eventually see the development of a mixed-use scheme combining homes, offices, hotel, restaurants and local amenities along with landscaped open spaces and walkways and a public square.

Gilbert-Ash Managing Director, Ray Hutchinson said the Glasgow project, which is earmarked for completion in July 2023, is a welcome return to Scotland for the award-winning company.

“We’re delighted to be working once again in Scotland and proud to be delivering the first TSH development in the UK. We have a reputation for constructing landmark buildings and this innovative development in the centre of Glasgow has the ability to re-write the handbook on how student accommodation is constructed. Gilbert-Ash has extensive experience of working in both the hotel and student accommodation sectors, so this project really excites us,” said Ray.

“In Belfast we have just completed the landmark Merchant Square development for PwC. The Grade A office space delivers a hybrid and flexible working environment where remote and office working unites. TSH offers a similar hybrid approach to hospitality. This development allows for great flexibility and Gilbert-Ash has the experience and expertise to bring these plans to life.”

Gilbert-Ash attributes its continued success to its ‘As One’ approach and its unique working culture and family environment as an employee-owned company. It continues to complete a broad portfolio of successful construction projects across sectors including arts and culture, workplace, hotels and leisure, education, science and technology, retail, residential and student accommodation.