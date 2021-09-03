Glass & Glazing Federation reaction to UKCA extension

The GGF has reacted to the news of the Government extension of the transition period for the end of recognition of the CE mark in Great Britain has been extended until 1st January 2023.

MHCLG (Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) on Tuesday 24th August updated its Guidance providing practical information for placing construction products on the GB market.

The Government announcement stated; “Businesses must prepare for the end of recognition of the CE mark in GB and affix the UK marking using a UK-recognised ‘approved body’. Our intention is to end recognition of the CE mark by 1 January 2023. Current rules will remain in place until legislation is laid to end recognition of the CE mark.

Businesses should comply with the new UK regime, as soon as possible. This includes use of the UK mark in GB. To allow businesses time to adjust, some CE marked goods, that meet EU requirements, may continue to be placed on the GB market.

However, we intend for this arrangement to end on 1 January 2023, and businesses should ensure they are prepared for the new system before it comes into effect after we have laid legislation.”

On hearing the confirmation, David Borland, GGF Senior Technical Officer commented:

“Though we anticipated there would be an extension, we are relieved that the extension period has been confirmed, giving companies an additional twelve months to comply with UKCA marking.”

Over the last two years, the GGF has been in discussions with MHCLG (Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) on the issues (testing and certification) around the continuous implementation of the Construction Products Regulation and CE marking post–Brexit. The concerns raised by the GGF still remain and the Federation is constantly pushing for a Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) that would be accepted by the EU27 before the legislation expires at the end of next 2022.

David Borland continued, “The EU has refused to recognise test evidence for AVCP3s (Assessment and Verification of Constancy of Performance 3) since 1st January 2021 if supplied by a UK testing body. This will still mean additional testing costs for UK businesses notwithstanding the possible backlog of products to be tested. So whilst we are relieved for the extension, we remain cautious about the future of testing and certification for UK products. On behalf of our Members, we will continue dialogue with Government and hope for a smooth transition to UKCA marking.”