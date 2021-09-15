GODWIN DEVELOPMENTS SUBMITS OUTLINE PLANS FOR NEW HOMES IN SHEPSHED

NATIONAL residential and commercial developer Godwin Developments today announces that it has submitted outline plans for the creation of up to 50 new family homes on land south of Ashby Road Central, in the Leicestershire town of Shepshed.

The proposed scheme, which will be a mixture of house types, is situated on a vacant site next to the established community on Crowson Close, and is allocated for housing in the emerging Charnwood Borough Council Local Plan. When built, the development will contribute toward the delivery of much needed, good quality family homes in the area, including affordable housing. It will provide parking for residents and cycle storage for every dwelling, as well as private gardens and attractive house frontages.

The scheme will feature an extensively landscaped area facing onto Ashby Road Central, giving residents access to shared green space and adding to the appeal of the town. It will use native planting throughout and an attenuation pond to support sustainable drainage, while also retaining existing green boundaries for privacy and the promotion of biodiversity. As a part of the work to increase connections with the town of Shepshed, the proposals will improve footpaths, offering active forms of travel to new residents.

The development is advantageously positioned along the main arterial route into Shepshed with a range of amenities – including local primary and secondary schools, shops, recreational facilities, a wide range of other services and local employment nearby. It lies just over half a mile from junction 23 of the M1 motorway and approximately three miles from Loughborough, the principal settlement in the Borough of Charnwood.

Residents of the new development will benefit from access to local public transport routes, with bus stops a short distance away offering regular services to Shepshed, Loughborough and Leicester. Historic parks and gardens as well as Charnwood Forest and the National Forest are also within a short drive from the development.

Ketan Patel, senior development manager at Godwin Developments, said: “Our proposals for a residential development at Ashby Road Central are a logical extension to the town of Shepshed that needs to build 2,331 new homes by 2037 to satisfy growing demand. This will be a high-quality scheme that we hope will not only meet the expectations of local residents and support the Council’s strategy for sustainable development but will also promote Shepshed further as a desirable place for people of all ages to settle in and become part of the local community.”

Nick Harrison, planning director at Godwin Developments, added: “This application delivers on the emerging local plan allocation and successfully mitigates any potential adverse impacts of development consistent with the relevant provisions of the development plan. The planning balance weighs heavily in favour of this sustainable development which will assimilate well with the established neighbourhoods of Shepshed, facilitate the provision of new local infrastructure and support the continued vitality and viability of the town.”