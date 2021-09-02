GODWIN INKS AGREEMENTS WITH GREGGS & THE EV NETWORK FOR STOKE-ON-TRENT DRIVE-THRU DEVELOPMENT

National property developer Godwin Developments has secured leases with leading British bakery chain Greggs and electric vehicle charging company The EV Network at its drive-thru retail development in Stoke-on-Trent, construction of which is currently under way and due for completion in Q4 of this year.

The scheme, which is now fully let, is situated off the busy A50 Baths Road in Longton near the Phoenix Retail Park. The development is eight minutes’ drive from the city centre and is also adjacent to a Tesco Extra supermarket and a McDonald’s fast-food restaurant. With the lease of the drive-thru unit agreed with Costa Coffee earlier this year, Greggs has now committed to occupying the second unit at the site, which is a drive-to. The Greggs unit will contain 16 indoor seats as well as some external seating.

Ketan Patel, senior development manager at Godwin Developments, said: “We’re delighted to have reached an agreement with national bakery giant Greggs at our roadside retail scheme in Stoke-on-Trent. The new store will provide a quick and convenient food-to-go offering to 60,000+ vehicles passing the site daily as well as the approximately 55,000 residents living within a 10-minute drive of the new outlet. Securing a popular operator like Greggs is a welcome addition to our scheme and will bring further custom to the site from the A50 and the Longton area.”

Francesca Michie, regional property manager from Greggs, added: “We are delighted to be growing our presence in the city of Stoke-on-Trent. We are looking forward to opening the store and envisage this will be very popular amongst local residents as well as commuters on the A50. We would like to thank the team at Godwin Developments for their highly professional and flexible approach in helping us create the unit that best fits our requirements.”

As well as signing Greggs for the development, Godwin has agreed a lease with independent charging provider The EV Network. The company will provide six charging bays that will be available alongside the site’s other 35 car parking spaces.

Ketan added: “The proportion of electric vehicles on our roads is rising – with electric vehicles now expected to account for more than one in six new cars acquired in 2021. We therefore recognise the importance of making quick and rapid EV charging points available at the site. These will provide additional facilities to consumers as well as ensure the scheme’s longevity and sustainability.”

Matthew Guest, acquisition manager at The EV Network, said: “The development represents a fantastic opportunity to bring ultra-fast, 300kW EV charging hardware to Stoke-on-Trent, enabling all electric vehicles to be charged in the shortest possible time. We are delighted to have worked with Godwin on this scheme and look forward to seeing the scheme in operation.”

Stuart Pratt, director and co-founder at Godwin Developments, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Greggs again, providing the nation’s favourite bakery chain with an opportunity to grow its market share and customer reach at this prominent high traffic location in Stoke-on-Trent. It is also fantastic to be partnering with the EV Network for this development who have been excellent throughout.

“Godwin Developments is a business with a significant experience with roadside retail schemes – including land acquisition, planning and build out – and we continue to seek additional sites across the country to support our customers expansion plans.

“We are also pleased to be working on this occasion with local firm Intium Construction Ltd, providing additional income and employment into the area.”

For more information about Godwin Developments, visit www.godwingroup.co.uk/developments