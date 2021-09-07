Goodman breaks ground on 117,500 sq ft carbon neutral warehouse for UK’s oldest wine merchant

Construction starts on facility at Andover Business Park, as Berry Bros. & Rudd take space

Warehouse set to be the largest fine wine storage facility for private clients in Europe

Strategically-located space ideally placed to serve the South East and West of the UK

Carbon-neutral site to generate its own energy supply

Goodman has broken ground on a 117,500 sq ft warehouse at Andover Business Park for Britain’s oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd.

The bespoke warehouse is set to be the largest fine wine storage facility for private clients in Europe, with the capacity to store more than 14 million bottles of wine at optimum temperature in a humidity-controlled environment.



Spanning almost 100 acres of highly sought after serviced land, Andover Business Park is ideally placed to serve the South East and West of the UK. A prime e-commerce and distribution destination, already home to the Co-operative Group and global bakery firm Rich Products, those operating from the area benefit from direct access to the A303 and close proximity to the M25, A303 and A34, providing links to Southampton via the M4 and M40.



The leading-edge facility will be carbon neutral, generating its own energy supply alongside utilising rainwater harvesting and electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

George Glennie, Development Director at Goodman, said:



“Our approach is to meet the increasing demand for strategically located logistics space with easy access to large consumer markets.



“This site at Andover Business Park is set to become the largest fine wine storage facility in Europe. On completion, it will provide Berry Bros. & Rudd with state-of-the-art, flexible and carbon neutral space to service their clients’ rising demand.”



Edward Rudd, Business Investment Director for Berry Bros. & Rudd, added:



“To offer the largest fine wine storage facility for private clients in Europe will help us realise our ambition to support fine wine collecting now and in the future. We are delighted to make this investment to position the UK as a leader in Europe and the world for fine wine collecting.”



Winvic’s Director of Industrial, Distribution and Logistics, Danny Nelson, commented:



“We have a lot of experience with temperature-controlled facilities, so we’re delighted to be working with long-standing client Goodman once again on this cutting-edge fine wine storage warehouse.



“This project offers us the opportunity to showcase our strong BIM Level 2 skills and digital design resource – as well as expertise in delivering carbon neutral projects – and we are looking forward to delivering this ultra-secure facility in Andover for Berry Bros. & Rudd.”



Goodman and its construction partner Winvic are delivering the facility, with Berry Bros. & Rudd set to be operational in Summer 2022.