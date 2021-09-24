GRAHAM achieves ‘stunning transformation’ of The Grand Hotel

GRAHAM has completed the £45m restoration and refurbishment of The Grand Hotel in Birmingham. The privately-owned contractor finalised the project in the Autumn of 2020, following a complex 30-month construction programme, which has since been labelled as a stunning transformation and shortlisted in the 2021 Building Awards, in the ‘Project of the Year category’.

Core elements of the scheme included stripping out the property, renovation works, installations and defect rectifications, and the interior fit-out of approximately 15,254m2 of internal floor space.

The iconic Grade II listed building, which was originally built in 1879, overlooks the city’s prestigious Colmore Row and, in the past, it welcomed guests including The Prince of Wales and Winston Churchill.

In a nod to the building’s rich history, the illustrious heritage has been sensitively retained, including the French Renaissance exterior, while its elaborate internal decoration pays homage to Birmingham’s rich history, but with a modern twist. GRAHAM has constructed 185 opulent rooms, including a variety of grand suites with stunning views across St Phillip’s Cathedral, a garden terrace, a Victorian style Grand Ballroom, and an eye-catching grand staircase. The renovation project also made provision for two bars and a destination restaurant, a hotel gym, and state-of-the-art meeting and event spaces.

Commenting on the return of the hotel back to its former glory, Ronan Hughes, GRAHAM Regional Director – Midlands, said:

“It is a stunning transformation, and GRAHAM is proud of our meaningful contribution in making it a reality. The attention to detail, finish and quality of work are exceptional, and reflect the ambitious vision behind the restoration of The Grand Hotel. This was a complex project for many reasons, with challenges throughout the programme. But the technical expertise, hard work and dedication of our team ensured that we were able to find intelligent solutions at every stage. We continue to expand our presence in Birmingham, and this exemplar project will be a touchpoint for us across the Midlands region. Undoubtedly, The Grand Hotel will be one of the city’s most in-demand destinations.”

Darrel Owens, Development Director for The Grand Hotel, said:

“The Grand Hotel was five years in the making, with the added complication of Covid-19 thrown into the mix. The final product is breath-taking. My congratulations and respect go to the people who made this project happen, including all of the team at GRAHAM.”

The Grand Hotel’s opening was delayed due to COVID restrictions but it recently opened to visitors on 18th May 2021.

The winners of the 2021 Building Awards will be announced at the awards ceremony on the 2nd November, at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London.