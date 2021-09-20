Green Light For Second Phase Of Waltham Forest Regeneration

Waltham Forest Council’s development partner, Countryside, has secured planning permission to move forward with the transformation of the Town Hall Campus to build a new hub in the heart of the borough and creating hundreds of new jobs.

The Waltham Forest development will continue to build on the success of the first phase of works that completed in July 2021 seeing the historic Grade II listed Town Hall fully refurbished and the creation of Fellowship Square and water feature.

The schemes‘ design respects the heritage setting, improves connectivity across the site and the delivery of the new Civic Building will complete architect Phillip Hepworth’s original design intent.

Countryside was selected in January 2020 as the delivery partner for the second phase redevelopment, which includes the building of 433 homes on the campus site, landscaping, and the construction of a brand-new civic building.

It will drive economic recovery in the borough and bring hundreds of new jobs to the area, including over 600 during construction and over 800 supply chain jobs, as well as nearly approximately 160 additional jobs from new commercial and community uses.

There will also be a programme for schools and colleges to visit and learn about apprenticeships and training opportunities.

The residential scheme addresses the climate emergency by being car-free, providing 815 secure cycle spaces, over 200 new trees planted, provide renewable energy through PV panels, deliver landscaping that promotes biodiversity and mitigates flooding.

Subject to a Section 106 agreement, work will start later this year with the first new homes being ready to occupy in early 2023.

As phase two progresses, Waltham Forest Council will continue engaging with local residents and the community to gain essential feedback on the transformation. Countryside will be working alongside the Council for the remainder of the redevelopment, ending in 2024. Phase two includes:

Building more than 433 new, high-quality homes prioritised for local people, with a target of 50% affordable. 11% of these will be wheelchair adaptable homes

A new Civic Building with ground floor café/restaurant space opening onto Fellowship Square

Restoring the war memorial with a better space for memorial events

New landscaped gardens with over 200 new trees and play facilities on Chestnuts Field

A new crèche/nursery space

A new shop/commercial space.

Sustainable communities for future generations

Kevin Delve, managing director, East London, Countryside, said: “We really are honoured to have been appointed by Waltham Forest Council on such a prestigious project in the heart of the borough.

“Having worked in the borough since 2013, we are deeply aware of our responsibility here in Waltham Forest; not just to build high-quality homes but to create sustainable communities for future generations.

“To ensure this, we are putting local people at the heart of the project, working closely with the council and local people to ensure that the new architecture and amenities encourage Waltham Forest’s rich cultural history.”