High speed at Hormann UK

Hörmann UK have launched a new high speed industrial sectional door, the Series 60 which has been designed and developed to provide the Hörmann guarantee of quality

construction, high security, and easy installation. When fitted with the new WA 500 FU operator, the Series 60 can achieve an impressive door opening speed of up to 1 m/s making it the fastest sectional door on the market.

Not only does the Series 60 door offer an exceptional opening speed, but optimised track radii and enlarged rollers result in up to 5 dB(A) quieter door operation together with improved stability, leading to low wear and smoother door travel. Easy fitting and maintenance are aided by reduced components and the provision of press-fitted screws, whilst transition sleeves provide a precise fitting of the track and radius. The door is delivered factory set to the optimum speed but can be easily adjusted and the speed varied to suit individual operational requirements.

For added security anti-lift kits are fitted on both sides of the bottom section of the door as standard, and optional RC 2 security measures are available according to DIN/TS 18194. Operator safety is enhanced by the inclusion of an in-line light grill which automatically stops the door if an obstruction occurs whilst the door is closing.

The new WA 500 FU operator features soft-start and soft-stop for gentle, smooth door travel, and constant travel speed for both high-lift and vertical track applications.

The set-up and commissioning of the Series 60 door is fast and simple with the provision of an innovative Bluetooth app. Accessible using either a mobile phone or tablet, the app provides users with friendly, easy to follow step-by-step instructions and also provides straightforward fault finding and diagnostic data.



As part of their strategy to improve and optimise warehouse operations, Hörmann UK are installing four Series 60 doors and WA 500 FU operators at their Coalville headquarters. The doors, which will each measure 5m wide x 4.5m high, incorporate a 42mm insulated panel and triple glazed vision panels providing excellent thermal properties.

Kerry Seager, Operations Manager at Hörmann UK comments, “The past 9 months have seen an increased level of vehicle movements in and out of our Coalville facility as our levels of business continue to grow. When it came to replacing our existing sectional doors in our four loading bays the Series 60 was the obviously choice. Not only will they provide us with the opportunity to speed up and streamline our operations, but they will also help to lower ventilation heat loss.

Speed and ease of installation is also a crucial factor as we are limited to amount of downtime available for each loading bay, with around 200 vehicle movements in and out the facility on a daily basis there is no room for delay.”

