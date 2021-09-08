HISTORIC WORKHOUSE TO BE TRANSFORMED INTO COMMUNITY HEALTH & WELLBEING HUB

PROPERTY, construction and infrastructure consultancy Perfect Circle has been appointed by Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) to provide project management, cost management and CDM advice services on a once-in-a-generation transformation of the former Machynlleth Union Workhouse – currently operating as Bro Ddyfi Community Hospital.

Based in the heart of Machynlleth, a popular market town at the head of the Dyfi estuary in mid-Wales, the redevelopment of the Bro Ddyfi Community Hospital will ensure residents have access to leading healthcare facilities in the heart of their community. In addition to improving primary care facilities, the project will provide space for local authority and third sector teams to work collaboratively, encouraging efficiency and quality of care.

The £15 million project will see contractor Willmott Dixon deliver an integrated health and wellbeing centre in collaboration with Perfect Circle via SCAPE Consultancy, a direct award framework that drives collaboration, efficiency, time and cost savings.

Victoria Brambini, managing director of Perfect Circle, said: “We are delighted to be overseeing the regeneration of the Bro Ddyfi Community Hospital, with all of its wonderful heritage. Originally built in 1860, it has since served several purposes, including a WWII Red Cross auxiliary hospital and the King Edward VII Memorial Hospital. Much of our work will involve breathing new life into the historic building, restoring it as an important asset to the local community.”

Appointed due to its extensive healthcare credentials, Perfect Circle will be working in partnership with Willmott Dixon, the local community and stakeholders to ensure engagement throughout. By modernising the hospital and centralising the GP practice, local people will benefit from a comprehensive, cross-service approach to their health and wellbeing needs.

Mike Petersen, principal regional lead for Wales at Perfect Circle, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to not only create a modern facility but overhaul the way in which the community accesses healthcare. Perfect Circle is delighted to be leading the project and rejuvenating a building of such significance both in the past and for the future.”

Construction commenced in May 2021, with contractor Willmott Dixon taking the lead on the ground via the SCAPE Construction framework. Works are expected to complete by the end of 2022.

Ian Jones, director at Willmott Dixon, said: “We are proud to be working alongside Perfect Circle via the SCAPE framework to deliver this integrated health and wellbeing facility for the Powys Teaching Health Board. The project builds upon our proud history of delivering first-class healthcare projects in Wales and will create vital facilities for the people of Machynlleth and the surrounding areas.”

The SCAPE Consultancy framework offers direct access to the most extensive property, construction and infrastructure consultancy services available to the public sector. The fully OJEU-compliant procurement route brings together the strongest collaborative team with value for money, while contributing substantially to local social value.

Mark Robinson, group chief executive of SCAPE, said: “Modern, best-in-class healthcare facilities are the foundation to ensuring thriving, healthy communities in Wales. SCAPE is proud to help accelerate this important project, which will see a much-needed update to Bro Ddyfi Community Hospital that also respects the significant heritage of Machynlleth Union Workhouse.

“Perfect Circle, Willmott Dixon and Powys Teaching Health Board are regenerating a historically significant building into a future-proofed facility that will deliver a lasting benefit to residents for years to come.”

