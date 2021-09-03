Homes England grant extends Torus’ Affordable Homebuilding Programme

Torus has been granted funding to extend its affordable homes programme across the North West region. This follows today’s announcement by the Ministry of Housing that £8.6 billion will be invested in bolstering the delivery of new affordable housing across the country.

Part of the Affordable Homes Programme – the largest single investment in affordable housing in a decade – Torus will build upon its successful strategic partnership with Homes England and continue to tackle the lack of availability of affordable homes in the region.

As the largest provider of affordable homes in the North West, Torus understands that safe, affordable homes are the foundation of any thriving community and this funding will allow the group to fulfil its long-term placemaking ambitions and create places that actively respond to changing local demand.

Torus is a catalyst for change and this grant will expand the group’s affordable homes programme, further transforming, regenerating and building communities that meet the needs of a growing, diverse, multi-generational population.

Creating affordable solutions, that provide people with a range of tenure options, Torus will continue to develop a number of schemes that will offer sustainable housing choices people can benefit from, no matter their situation.

Discussing the grant, Group Chief Executive, Steve Coffey, said: “This grant enables us to plan further into the future – beyond the 5 years laid out in our Corporate Plan – and create a stable, long-term pipeline that will see homes built exactly where they’re needed, ensuring that we can make the biggest difference for our communities.

“Creating homes which are genuinely affordable is integral to our mission as an organisation, and since amalgamating as a larger group in January 2019 has already seen us build 1,600 new affordable homes and invest £260 million into our communities – these figures will only continue to grow following the renewal of our partnership with Homes England.

“The need for affordable housing is not ebbing and as a group, we continue to work tirelessly to not only build homes that give people chances to live well in a home and area they choose. By proactively partnering with national agencies and collaborating strategically with Homes England, we can effectively plan for the future and continue helping people on and along the property ladder.

“Not only will this grant help us and our communities ‘Build Back Better’, it will contribute to tackling social issues, supporting people into training and employment and creating homes that embrace new technologies and create greener, healthier homes everyone can afford.”