Knight Property Group secures planning consent for £50 million Belgrave Logistics Park

All systems go for new 245,000 sq ft logistics facility in Bellshill

Knight Property Group has just secured full planning consent from North Lanarkshire Council to develop a brand new £50 million logistics park at Bellshill Industrial Estate, on the site of the former Devro manufacturing facility. The application was approved at last week’s full committee meeting.

The 14-acre site will be transformed into Belgrave Logistics Park, a brand new speculative 245,000 sq ft logistics facility, with five high-quality units of 28,940 sq ft, 18,940 sq ft, 33,945 sq ft, 47,940 sq ft and 125,665 sq ft respectively.

Each unit will have an EPC rating of A and further green credentials include electric car charging points, solar photovoltaics panels to the roof, all electric heat recovery / air conditioning to offices and water management flow restriction to conserve water.

The site was acquired by Knight at the end of January this year, with the planning application submitted in May.

James Barrack, Founder and Chairman of Knight Property Group said:

“Achieving full planning consent is a significant milestone for this high-quality and well-located development.

“Interest from potential occupiers has already been strong and confirms our confidence to develop speculatively in this sector and location. When complete, it will provide much-needed logistics space and has the potential to bring new business and employment opportunities to the area.

“The demolition and site clearance works are now complete and we are currently in the midst of detailed discussions with several parties to select a main contractor for the development, which we hope to conclude shortly.”

Marc Giles, Planning Partner at Ryden, who advised Knight, added:

“The planning process was a real team effort and permission was granted well within the statutory four months determination period. We were delighted by the cooperative and positive approach from the planning officers at North Lanarkshire Council on this application. This development will bring significant economic benefit to the local area.”

Belgrave Logistics Park will be situated within the popular Bellshill Industrial Estate with excellent transport links and quick access to the A725 dual carriageway which provides direct access to the M8 motorway between Glasgow and Edinburgh and also the M74 which is Scotland’s main road link south. Glasgow international airport is only 25 minutes drive west via the M8 motorway and Edinburgh International airport is only 40 minutes drive east.

Ryden is the letting agent for Knight Property Group at Belgrave Logistics Park. Further information on can be found at: https://knightpropertygroup.co.uk/development/belgrave-logistics-park/