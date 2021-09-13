Largest ever intake of Spencer Group apprentices all secure full-time positions

The largest ever intake of apprentices taken on by engineering specialist Spencer Group have all now secured full-time positions with the company.

Hull-based Spencer Group hired 14 apprentices two years ago, with the full cohort of 18-year-olds coming from the city’s employer-led school, Ron Dearing University Technical College (UTC).

Now, having completed their two-year apprenticeships, all 14 have started permanent, full-time trainee positions with Spencer Group across a range of different departments of the business.

Spencer Group has also just taken on another nine apprentices, in addition to the five that were recruited last year, meaning it has hired a total of 28 under its apprenticeship programme in just two years – all coming from Ron Dearing UTC.

Spencer Group, which is one of Ron Dearing UTC’s Founding Partners, is committed to taking on a new group of apprentices from the pioneering school each year as part of its succession planning and growth.

Charlie Spencer OBE, Executive Chairman and founder of Spencer Group, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have taken on every single one of the apprentices we recruited two years ago in a permanent, full-time position.

“Each of them has been selected by the specific team they are going to be working within and I think that speaks volumes about the quality of the apprentices we are hiring from Ron Dearing UTC.

“They are all at the required academic level, have excellent technical and employability skills and, perhaps most importantly, have a brilliant attitude.

“We will be taking on a new group of apprentices from Ron Dearing UTC each year as this is a proven pipeline of future talent for us as our business continues to grow.”

Based at Humber Quays on Hull Marina, Spencer Group is one of the UK’s leading privately owned, multi-disciplinary engineering businesses, with a directly-employed workforce of over 250.

Every apprentice that secures a permanent position with Spencer Group continues their academic development by studying up to degree level with one of the company’s education partners. They are also given the option of studying for a master’s degree.

Yvonne Moir, HR Director at Spencer Group, said: “The appointment of this full cohort of apprentices to permanent positions in the company is proof that this recruitment model works.

“It is crucial for us to have a talent stream that fits the specific needs of our business and Ron Dearing UTC provides exactly that.

“The apprentices are all prepared for the world of work when they join us and it has been amazing how quickly they have adapted to the business. It’s as though they have been working here for years.”

Sarah Pashley, Principal of Ofsted Outstanding-rated Ron Dearing UTC, said: “It’s very rewarding to see that each of our students who joined Spencer Group as an apprentice two years ago has now secured a permanent position.

“It’s also really pleasing to see our latest cohort begin their apprenticeships and embark on what will undoubtedly be an exciting journey for them all.

“We’re extremely grateful for the support of Spencer Group and all our employer partners, who provide our students with incredible opportunities like this.”

Each Engineering Apprentice who joins Spencer Group spends time working in different areas of the business to gain a comprehensive understanding of how it operates and identify the area they are most suited to.

Matthew Hunter, 21, has just begun his new role as a Trainee Quantity Surveyor after joining Spencer Group as an Engineering Apprentice two years ago.

He said: “I planned to specialise in design but, having had the opportunity to experience different departments of the business, I now know this is the best fit for me.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have been given this opportunity and I just want to keep developing and help Spencer Group as a business as much as I can, because everyone here has been so supportive.”

Alex Burr, 18, has joined Spencer Group as an Engineering Apprentice as part of the latest intake from Ron Dearing UTC.

She said: “Spencer Group were my number one choice company to work for when I was at Ron Dearing, so I’m really excited to be here. Now that I’ve started, I just can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Spencer Group delivers innovative engineering and construction solutions in the rail, bridges, transport, infrastructure, materials handling, energy and industrial sectors.