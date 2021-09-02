Largest funded heat network secures second share of HNIP support for major extensions across North London

The Heat Networks Investment Project (HNIP) has awarded £24 million of funding to Energetik to support two major extensions of its community heat network across the London Borough of Enfield.

This brings the total support provided by HNIP to just under £39 million, following an initial grant and loan award of over £14 million for the construction of the Meridian Heat Network in 2020.

The additional funding will increase the network’s reach and enable Energetik to supply very low carbon heat to over 50,000 homes, building on its previous forecast of 15,000 connections by 2026 and making this scheme the largest to be awarded HNIP funding to date.

The extensions will link together and significantly decarbonise all existing heat networks in the London Borough by connecting them to the upcoming Meridian Water energy centre at Edmonton Eco Park. The energy centre will connect to the North London Waste Authority Recovery Facility once complete in 2026, delivering very low carbon waste heat to customers through a network of underground district heating pipes.

The northwards extension will link the Meridian Water Heat Network with the existing Ponders End Heat Network, serving two new housing developments comprised of over 3,300 homes and the civic centre building in Enfield Town. The westwards extension will follow the route towards the Arnos Grove Heat Network, heading north towards the Oakwood Heat Network and connecting two care homes along the way.

These extensions are a strategic step forward for Energetik, maximising the long-term decarbonisation potential by allowing more homes and buildings to benefit from heat that would otherwise be wasted.

Energy Minister Lord Callanan said:

“Changing how we heat homes and workplaces is a vital part of how we will end our contribution to climate change, which is why we’re investing in cutting-edge low-carbon heating technologies to help us meet our bold climate targets.

“Thanks to this Energetik project, backed by a further £24 million of government funding, up to 50,000 households across North London are going to feel the direct benefits as we continue making our towns and cities cleaner places to live and work.”

Jayne Clare, Managing Director at Energetik said:

“This funding decision is extremely positive for Enfield and our Company. The expansion of our low carbon heat networks will provide the required infrastructure to unlock untapped potential and deliver maximum carbon savings across the borough. This an immense step forward towards achieving Enfield’s carbon goals.”

Ken Hunnisett, Project Director at Triple Point Heat Networks Investment Management said:

“Energetik was one of the very first projects to be awarded through the Heat Networks Investment Project and it is great to be able to support them further with a second award in the scheme’s final year. One of the major benefits of heat networks is their ability to expand and decarbonise over time, and Energetik is a shining example of how this can be done for the benefit of a significant 50,000 homes across North London.