Linden Homes Site Manager Is Awarded Prestigious NHBC Pride In The Job Award For A Second Time

Linden Homes’ Minerva Heights Site Manager Lewis Little has been awarded a second NHBC annual Pride in the Job Award, which celebrates the unique role site managers play in crafting homes of outstanding quality. This is the second time Lewis has been awarded the national accolade, after previously winning the award for his work at Linden Homes’ Kilnhurst Gardens development in Verwood, which demonstrates his ongoing commitment to his work and overall professionalism.

Lewis (31) has been selected from a pool of more than 10,000 as one of the 450 site managers to win the Quality Award which is the first category of the NHBC’s Pride in the Job Award 2021. This year’s winners have been chosen following a thorough assessment of the skills demonstrated on site including consistency, leadership, attention to detail, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety. Through delivering this annual award to the very best site managers in the UK the NHBC promotes the important role that the job entails, providing new homes that are delivered on time, on safe sites and to the highest quality standards.

Lewis joined Linden Homes in 2016 and has managed the successful Minerva Heights development since August 2020. Lewis commented: “I am absolutely over the moon for the site team and all the contractors at Minerva Heights to win the Pride in the Job award. It is hugely deserved by all involved and this project has been a pleasure to run from the start. Our focus has been to deliver a 5-star quality to our customers and to win the NHBC Pride in the Job award along with that is the icing on the cake. Thank you to all involved.”

Steve Ott, Construction Director for Vistry Southern, commented: “The Pride in the Job awards are highly regarded within the housebuilding industry, so we are very proud that Lewis has won for the second time. As a housebuilder we are honoured to have only the most dedicated of site managers among our ranks who ensure that nothing is overlooked when it comes to providing the highest quality during the construction of our new build homes. On behalf of Linden Homes, we would like to wish him the best of luck in the upcoming rounds of the competition.”

Lewis has earned this win after twelve months of rigorous judging, with this round of the competition having begun in July 2020. The Quality Award winners are now set to enter into the next round and compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2022.

Minerva Heights is a contemporary collection of two-, three- and four-bedroom houses for sale in Chichester – close to the cathedral city’s centre and near to numerous schools, restaurants and amenities.

