Luxury, Pomp, and Style: Unusual Casinos of the World

A casino is, first and foremost, a respectable pastime with a bit of gambling. Nowadays, the opportunity to play and feel the whole enchanting world of gambling is not only for people who come to land-based casinos but also for those who use such casino applications as tonybetapp.com and browser-based online casinos. In today’s article, we made a selection of the most interesting casinos in the world. And who knows, maybe some of the establishments will shock you so much that it will become a must-visit.

Venetian Macao

The famous Venetian Macao is a gigantic casino that is one of the top five largest casinos in the world. The casino is dedicated to the theme of Venice and the luxury associated with it. There are canals, gondolas, and all the entourage of Venetian luxury. The four halls of the casino are differently decorated. There are more than eight hundred tables for various table games, as well as more than 3,400 machines. Huge jackpots and high roller tables are ideal for big bets and big winnings.

Circus Circus Casino

The brightest building in Las Vegas is Circus Circus Casino. The casino is one of the top-rated casinos in the world. The casino is home to a veritable circus, and the place itself looks like a circus arena. Guests can watch acrobats, magicians, and jugglers perform, and large-scale shows are regularly held here. More than 5000 slot machines and 1200 gaming tables with classic games: roulette, dice, card tables.



Curiously enough, this particular establishment was the site of the most high-profile robbery, when Heather Tolkiff managed to lighten the establishment by $3 million. After the robbery, she disguised herself as an old lady and left the establishment in a wheelchair.



Casino di Venezia

A Venetian landmark is the Casino di Venezia. In the early 16th century the building of this casino was built, and the famous architect Mauro Coducci worked on its architecture. Nowadays within the walls of the structure are held various kinds of gambling entertainment. The casino also has a museum dedicated to the famous composer Wagner, who spent his last hours here.

Baden Baden Casino

Germany’s most famous casino. The institution opened in 1821 and gained immense popularity, which has not lost its popularity to date. This place is loved by the most avid gamblers and with great pleasure. The reason is the mineral springs of Baden-Baden, which are very appropriate for the respectable public. European elite spends their leisure time in the daytime – in the springs, and the evening – at the casino.

Marina Bay Sands Casino

Singapore’s landmark. The most expensive casino in the world opened its doors in 2011. The project itself cost eight billion dollars. Three floors of gaming halls that hold more than 2,300 slot machines and 500 gaming tables for baccarat, crepes, roulette, and blackjack.

Stadt Сasino Basel

Casino on the site of the former theater in Basel, renovated by the renowned architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron. The building was formerly the Stehlin Musiksaal concert hall. Since 1876 it has been famous for its unusual acoustics. The main idea was to separate the main casino building from the Stehlin Musiksaal so each object is perceived as an independent entity. The project cost 77 million euros and took four years to complete.

Tusk Rio Casino Resort

Another amazing casino is located in South Africa. The largest casino in the southern hemisphere. Tusk Rio Casino Resort is located in the big resort town of Clerksdorp. Here come to rest whole families. For this reason, the same casino takes the leading position in the ranking of attendance.

In the halls of the institution, there are more than 300 modern slot machines. There are also tables for other games: poker, blackjack.

