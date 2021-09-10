Major contract completed at super boutique hotel

One of the UK’s leading specialist interior fit-out contractors has completed a milestone 16-storey contract at Edwardian Hotels’ new flagship super boutique hotel in London.

EE Smith Contracts, which has been carrying out work for Edwardian Hotels Ltd for the last 35 years, opened its factories on the Clarendon Industrial Estate in Leicester 24 hours a day during peak capacity to help create London’s largest new luxury hotel, The Londoner.

The Londoner, which has been designed in collaboration with Toronto and New York based design studio Yabu Pushelberg, has been branded as the world’s first super boutique hotel and its highly-anticipated opening is due this month. (September)

There are 350 guest suites with views over Trafalgar Square and Leicester Square over 16 storeys which also includes six food and beverage outlets.

There is also a two-screen cinema, a 1,000 capacity pillarless ballroom and an event space for corporate hire or private parties with a bespoke half honed half polished green marble floor and unique, fabric clad wavey walls.

The Londoner features an area called The Retreat which has a swimming pool, private cabanas, a detox juice bar, hair and nail salon, treatment rooms and a gym.

There is also The Residence which features three exclusive bars and eateries which are open 24 hours a day for exclusive use to meet every hotel guest’s needs.

The hotel is home to £5 million worth of art throughout the building to enhance the boutique style experience within the west end district of London.

The work has involved finishes on the project from all over the world such as 350 lava stones from Italian volcanos.

Neil Bottrill at EE Smith Contracts said it had been fantastic to work on helping to create The Londoner.

He said: “We have continued our 35-year relationship with Edwardian Hotels by collaborating on their super boutique flagship, The Londoner.

“When this first-of-its-kind ‘iceberg’ hotel opens, it will be the largest hospitality opening in London post-Covid.

“This has been a very collaborative project that we were chosen for due to our in-depth understanding of Edwardians’ expectations, standards and their way of working.

“There were 78 finishes schedules across the project whereas we usually have a maximum of three which highlights the scale of this project.

“We have shown our innovation and adaptability in the manufacturing of bespoke joinery for each of the 350 suites which was made possible by operating 24/7 from our Leicester HQ.

“Covid did interrupt completion but the finished result is absolutely stunning and the opening of The Londoner will definitely give a much-needed boost to the hospitality industry.”

Krishma Singh Dear, of Edwardian Hotels London, added: “Edwardian has worked with EE Smith for 35 years on all of our refurbishments.

“We therefore know that EE Smith is able to produce a high-quality fit-out that withstands the test of time.

“The Londoner was a project that was extremely complicated in terms of its detailing and scale. We believe EE Smith has done a fantastic job and we are all proud of the finished product.”