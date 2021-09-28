NETWORK SPACE UNVEILS PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT AT ALTRINCHAM

Network Space has revealed its plans for the redevelopment of the former Cartwright headquarters on Atlantic Street in Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

Re-branded as Broadheath Networkcentre, the proposals include a mixture of high quality refurbishment alongside new builds, creating a modern, multi-let industrial site which will appeal to a variety of businesses. The development will deliver 196,000 sq ft of accommodation across eight buildings, with workspace available from 2,100 sq ft to 28,000 sq ft.

A sustainable development, Network Space will seek to reuse and recycle existing structures and is proposing the use of photovoltaic panels for renewable energy provision, as well as electric vehicle charging on all units.

Simon Eaton, senior development manager at Network Space, explains: “Given its location within South Manchester and proximity to Manchester Airport, the M60/M56 and city centre, Broadheath Networkcentre will appeal to a wide range of occupiers, from local businesses and trade occupiers, to last mile and urban logistics firms.

“The development has also been designed with sustainability at the top of the agenda and, by recycling existing steel frames and concrete structures, we are able to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the scheme. This, in addition to the renewable energy generation and re-use on site, means that Broadheath Networkcentre will score very highly in its green credentials.”

A planning application has been submitted and Network Space hopes to start on site early next year, with some of the high quality refurbished units being ready for occupation in summer 2022 and new builds by the end of the year. The development will revitalise the site, creating new jobs and providing much needed speculative workspace in the region.

Jonathan Williams at Savills and Will Kenyon at B8 have been appointed as letting agents for Broadheath Networkcentre. The wider professional team includes Walker Sime, project management and quantity surveying, AEW architects, Tetra Tech engineering services and Spawforths is the planning advisor.