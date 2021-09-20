Norwich City Centre development moves into its final phase of construction

Broadland Housing and R G Carter have celebrated reaching the fourth phase of Canary Quay, a new modern housing development on the River Wensum in Norwich city centre.

Construction of 101, one-and-two-bedroom apartments has already started on site and represents the final stage of the Canary Quay regeneration project in which a total of more than 300 affordable and privately-owned homes are being created, offering modern living space in a desirable riverside location.

Michael Newey, Group Chief Executive of Broadland Housing, said: “One of our priorities is to provide much needed affordable homes for the people living in the city. This development is part of the solution.”

Andrew Savage, Executive Development Director, Broadland Housing added: “We are delighted to progress to phase 4 of this important development. Our strong partnership with Carters showcases what can be achieved together”.

The final phase is expected to be completed in 2022 and will sit alongside 222 apartments completed in Phases One, Two and Three of the scheme’s construction officially named Patricia Hollis House, Richard Hawthorn House, Solace, Olive, Norada and White Moth.

Mario Rackham, Director and General Manager at R G Carter, said: “We’re incredibly proud of this development and our continuing partnership with Broadland Housing. It’s great to see the Canary Quay regeneration finally coming together transforming the riverside area, while providing high-quality modern housing for the local community.”

The spacious apartments will offer open plan living spaces, contemporary kitchens and bathrooms, a communal garden, riverside views and access to a new riverside walk that leads to the City Centre. The new apartments will be marketed from Autumn 2022 and available for residents to move in from Spring 2023.

A drone video of the completed apartments can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/604911410/7aa5ce3a39

For more information on homes available to buy or rent at Canary Quay go to www.canaryquay.com