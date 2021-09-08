Plans Submitted for Barnsley 200 New Homes

Leading housebuilder Harron Homes Yorkshire has submitted a planning application to Barnsley Metropolitan Council for 230 new homes which will transform a discussed brownfield site on Bleachcroft Way in Barnsley, South Yorkshire. The proposals will not only regenerate the site, which has stood empty for 50 years, but it will also bring significant enhancements to the existing ecological features of the site, including Dob Sike.

The development will deliver a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes all with electric car charging points and will feature green open spaces with picnic benches, a Trim Trail, a play area, footpaths, wildlife habitats, a woodland and 12.5 hectares of wildflower areas.

The Dob Sike waterway is a historic area of high ecological value which is home to ancient trees, water voles and other wildlife. It will be restored and maintained by Harron and incorporated into the new development. The development will also feature an area of Birch Oak woodland that in previous plans for the site was lost.

“We are delighted to have submitted a planning application for this new development. We are hopeful that our plans will rejuvenate this derelict site while maintaining the rich variety of wildlife which calls this site home, and bring much needed homes to the Barnsley area,” says Tony Lee, Managing Director of Harron Homes Yorkshire.

Harron Homes was founded in Yorkshire in 1992 and now, the company builds luxury homes in handpicked locations across Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire from its two regional offices in Leeds and Barlborough.